The final plans were discussed during Jan. 31 Hopkins City Council meeting
The Hopkins City Council approved plans to rehabilitate the city’s trunk water main this year.
In 2016, city staff did a preliminary study of the condition of the trunk water main near the water treatment plant and found considerable deterioration. Last September, a potential project was brought before the council at a work session and in October, the Hopkins City Council ordered final plans to be created by Bolton & Menk, which are now complete and ready to go to a final bid.
Nick Amatuccio, the project engineer, showed the Hopkins City Council a project area map of the water main as it surrounds the city. Only the portion that parallels Highway 7 would need rehabilitation.
“These segments of water main are critical to the entire city’s water supply. If one of these segments were to fail, it would affect the entire water system and many properties could be without water until that segment was repaired,” he said.
The 2016 water main condition analysis on five segments of the trunk water main, which involved sending sound waves through the pipes and measuring the time it took the waves to travel through the main, showed that each segment had some loss of pipe thickness. Two of the segments had more than a 30% loss in pipe wall thickness, were considered critical in condition and these areas of the pipe were nearing the end of their life cycle.
According to Amatuccio, water mains often fail at a singular point where corrosion eats away at the pipe wall. He said that even the three segments that had a smaller percentage of loss in pipe wall thickness could have singular locations nearing the brink of a failure or a water main break.
In order to correct these issues, the sections of the pipe either need rehabilitation or replacement. The plans is to rehabilitate the line using cured-in-place pipe lining. To do so, they’ll use horizontal directional drilling and open-cut excavation replacement.
As far as the impact to traffic, Amatuccio said some turn lanes would be temporarily affected and some roads may need to be fully closed briefly. Phase 1 will run from May to July, Phase 2A will run from July to August and Phase 2B will run from August to October. Each will last for approximately eight to 12 weeks until substantially complete.
Councilmember Heidi Garrido asked about resident feedback. Eric Klingbeil, the city engineer, said that while he’d only spoken to a few residents many of them were concerned about when water would be shut off but were in support of the project after the recent water main shut down on the 700 block of 7th Avenue South in early January.
To keep businesses and residents informed, there will be direct communication through door mailers, email updates or newsletters.
Councilmembers reinforced the importance of communicating with affected businesses and residents.
The estimated project cost is $4.17 million. The bids will open on March 4 and the Hopkins City Council will meet on March 15 to award a contract to the lowest bidder.
During construction, Josh Hrabe from Bolton & Menk will be the on-site contact for residents or businesses who have questions.
Additional project information can be found at https://clients.bolton-menk.com/hopkins-trunkwater main/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.