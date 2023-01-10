Members will work on the city’s new Park Systems Master Plan
The Hopkins Park Board has received three new members. Two adults and a youth member were sworn in at the Jan. 3 Hopkins City Council meeting.
Residents Rachael Dachenbach and Jon Lyksett were appointed, and will serve terms ending June 30 next year. Youth member Carsyn Johnson will serve on the Park Board through June 30 of this year.
“I’m excited to have three new appointments to our Park Board,” PeggySue Imihy Bean, the city’s management analyst, said. “We had seen some transitions with members this year and so we are excited to give the opportunities to some new residents to serve on this board. It’s an exciting time for the Park Board as we work through our Park System Master Plan so it’s going to be a really fun time for these members to join us.”
After being sworn in, councilmembers thanked the three for stepping up and acknowledged the work of past members as well.
“Thank you so much for volunteering your time,” Mayor Patrick Hanlon said “This is really a historic time with the Park Board with the master plan being developed, so your work and your input is extremely important right now and it’s going to add a lot to the future of this city.”
The city’s Park System Master Plan has been in the works since last summer, with the city engaging with residents in a variety of ways in order to create a 20-year vision for the Hopkins Park and Recreation system. Hopkins partnered with Confluence Design, a consulting firm made up of landscape architects, urban designers and planners based in Minneapolis, to develop the plan.
According to the city website, the goals of the plan revolve around “an equity-based master plan that seeks balance in the park system to meet the needs of all Hopkins residents, businesses and stakeholders, considering usability, access and differences in physical ability, race, age, income, housing status, language and culture.”
According to the plan’s website, the key activities of the plan include:
• Evaluating existing park system features, amenities and services;
• Creating a clear and powerful vision for Hopkins parks for the next 20 years;
• Developing a prioritization strategy for decision-making;
• Identifying and prioritizing the needs, desires and interests of the community today and for the next 20 years;
• Establishing a detailed implementation program;
• Identifying best practices to guide operations and maintenance; and
• Involving robust community and stakeholder engagement in defining the vision.
Residents were asked to suggest ideas for the master plan in five different areas, including new ways for the city to engage with the arts, ideas for new park features or activities, input on what might bring residents into the downtown parks more, what motivates residents to visit the parks or events in Hopkins as well as an open forum for all other ideas. A map, survey and park priority voting form were all included in previous engagement opportunities.
While community engagement opportunities have closed, all comments left on the online engagement forum can be found at confluence.mysocialpinpoint.com/hopkins_mn_parks/forum.
A draft of the full plan is tentatively planned for release in the spring.
