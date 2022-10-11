City welcomes new GreenCorps member Nicole Witt
Hopkins City Council received a sustainability update from city staff, including the induction of a new GreenCorps member, updates on recent accomplishments and information about possible future funding programs,
Management Analyst PeggySue Imihy Bean presented to the council, helping the city welcome a new GreenCorps member Nicole Witt, who will work with the city through August of next year. The city’s previous GreenCorps member was Pazey Yang.
According to the presentation, Witt will focus on three projects: waste reduction, recycling and organics management; air pollutant reduction; and energy reduction.
“It’s been an exciting start,” Witt said. “I’m currently working on a buckthorn project.”
Imihy Bean shared recent sustainability accomplishments in the city. Hopkins applied for a grant from HOURCAR to host two electric vehicles at Dow Towers. The opportunity comes from a new initiative spearheaded by Xcel Energy and HOURCAR to host electric vehicles in multi-family areas.
“It ends up being a really great deal for residents, especially income-qualified residents who can join monthly for $1,” she said. “With that $1, they get $6 of subscription time on HOURCAR. HOURCAR costs $6 an hour and that is available to Dow Tower residents, but also to everyone in the community.”
The city will have a contract with HOURCAR for two years, according to Imihy Bean. If the project is successful, Hopkins will either keep hosting the cars at the site or remove them from Dow Towers.
Hopkins was also awarded a grant for nearly $50,000 from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to talk with the community about heat resiliency.
“Hopkins has some of the hottest land surface temperatures in the metro and a lot of that is because we’re very developed. We have a lot of asphalt, a lot of rooftops.” Imihy Bean said.
Compared to Minnetonka and Edina, she said the city has some big areas of environmental concern and the grant will help figure out interventions to address reducing heat.
Updates were also given on the city’s scooter-sharing program with Bird Rides Inc., which began this past April and runs through November. A map was provided to showcase the close to 2,500 scooter rides that have happened within the program’s four months so far.
The city is also working with SAWATCH Labs, a Colorado company, to evaluate its fleet and how it may convert to fleet electrification, Imihy Bean said. A grant from Xcel Energy allows the city to track its usage.
Hopkins was recently recognized by the GreenStep Cities Program for reaching step 4. The program, according to its website, is a voluntary challenge, assistance and recognition program to help cities achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals. The city will be formally recognized for this achievement at a Nov. 9 City Council meeting.
Some potential future sustainability initiatives that Imihy Bean shared were two programs from Xcel Energy. Partners in Energy targets energy reduction with participation from community members to reduce energy use. Carbon Free Future MN is a growing coalition that brings communities together to talk about Xcel Energy’s efforts and other community efforts to reduce carbon emissions and become carbon free by 2050, which she recommended the city hold off on.
Council ultimately liked the idea of joining the Partners in Energy program and wanted to hold off on joining Carbon Free Future MN. Councilmember Heidi Garrido wanted to hear more about the programs from Xcel Energy in a presentation to council, but was in favor of both of them. Imihy Bean said she would connect with Xcel Energy for that presentation.
Imihy Bean also shared potential sustainability program funding opportunities for either residents and local businesses, including a special assessment revolving loan fund for energy efficiency improvements projects ranging from $10,000-$50,000 and a green cost-share program to incentivize green infrastructure improvements.
For these programs to work, she said it would require city funding, with $100,000 set aside for each program.
Councilmember Gerard Balan wasn’t interested in pursuing the programs due to remaining budget constraints and possibly wanting to use the funding elsewhere. Mayor Patrick Hanlon, Councilmember Brian Hunke and Garrido were both interested in the programs. Hanlon also felt they had room in the budget to fund these programs and other things.
