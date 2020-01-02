Jacob Renier

The Hopkins senior picked up a hat trick in a 6-3 win over Bloomington Kennedy Dec. 19. He also had two assists in the game was on a three-game scoring streak after scoring the lone goal in a 5-1 loss at Chanhassen Dec. 17 and one goal and one assist in a 6-2 loss at Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Dec. 21. Renier leads the Royals with 10 points and seven goals.

Olivia Olson

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s eighth-grade guard scored a season-high 40 points to close out the pre-Christmas schedule with an 86-55 loss Dec. 20 at DeLaSalle after posting 25 points each in wins over Delano (64-54 Dec. 14) and at Mound Westonka (64-53 Dec. 17). She also had 20 points in a 47-41 loss at Minnetonka Dec. 12. 

Sam Berry

The St. Louis Park junior defenseman scored a goal and had two assists in a 6-1 win over Minot, North Dakota, in the Dec. 26 opener at the Roseau Holiday Classic. Berry has three goals and four assists over the last four games or going back to a one-goal, two-assist performance in a 4-3 win at Osseo on Dec. 14.

Jackson Bisson

The BSM junior scored the game winner 13 minutes into the Dec. 26 4-3 win over Holy Family in The Tradition at the Park at the SLP Rec Center. He also set up Jonah Mortenson’s power play goal just over 12 minutes into the game. The Red Knights outshot Holy Family 39-22.

Kendall Coley

The St. Louis Park junior forward put up 34 combined points in a 69-58 win over Edina Dec. 17 and 18 points in a 67-54 loss at Minnetonka Dec. 21. 

