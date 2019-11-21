Charlotte Rich
The Hopkins/Park junior forward scored twice in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss at Duluth on Nov. 8 to open the season.
Leah Bosch
The Hopkins/Park sophomore goaltender has 132 saves in four games this season including a 23-save shutout win to improve to 1-3-0 on the season with a 2.93 goals against average with a .917 saves percentage.
Suzanne Fish
The Hopkins senior diver finished second in the Class AA state one-meter diving event on Saturday scoring 434.85 points.
Hattie Kugler
The Park senior swimmer swam to a second place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.89 in the Class A final.
Taylor Williams
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior captured the 200-yard freestyle title at the Class A state swim meet on Saturday in 1:49.89. She was also runner-up in the 100 free final in 50.79.
Franny Bevell
The Park senior swam to a 14th place finish in the 100 fly in 59.28 at the Class A state swim meet on Saturday.
Lauren Benedict
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman was eighth in the 50 free final in 23.99 at the Class A state swim meet on Saturday. She was also ninth in the 100 fly in 57.85.
Sydney Holinka
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore finished ninth in the 100 back in 58.65 at the Class A state meet on Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
