Elijah Proost
The St. Louis Park freshman soccer player scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win at No. 6 ranked (Class AA) Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 14 and added an assist in a 5-2 home win over Hopkins on Saturday. Park is 4-1-0 overall, 3-0-0 sharing first place in the Metro West Conference with Orono (3-0-0).
Brynn Etzell
The Hopkins defender was all offense, scoring her first and second goals of the season to help spur the Royals to a 7-2 win at St. Louis Park on Friday.
Deontez Ross, Jr.
The St. Louis Park running back scored two touchdowns and ran for 66 yards in a 31-7 win at Two Rivers to help the Orioles improve to 2-1 on the season.
Jamarrius Courtney
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore quarter back ran for both of the Red Knights touchdowns in a 41-14 loss at Chaska Friday. Courtney completed 14-of-22 passes for 154 yards and ran for 31 more yards, including the touchdowns of 10 and 5 yards.
Sydney Drevlow
The Hopkins freshman runner won the Bauman/Rovn Hopkins Invitational at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista Sept. 9 in a time of 17 minutes, 38.7 seconds, more than 55 seconds ahead of Chanhassen runner-up sophomore Marissa Long. Drevlow added a win at the Heartland Cross Country Classic in Pella, Iowa Sept. 18 in 18:03.8. She won the 33-team race with Pleasant Valley (Iowa) freshman Grace Boley runner-up in 18:14.5. Drevlow’s Hopkins classmate Daphne Grobstein was third overall in 18:17.5 as the Royals placed ninth.
Submit entries for Stars of the Week by emailing jason.olson@apgecm.com or john.sherman@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.