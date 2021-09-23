Elijah Proost

The St. Louis Park freshman soccer player scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win at No. 6 ranked (Class AA) Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 14 and added an assist in a 5-2 home win over Hopkins on Saturday. Park is 4-1-0 overall, 3-0-0 sharing first place in the Metro West Conference with Orono (3-0-0).

Brynn Etzell

The Hopkins defender was all offense, scoring her first and second goals of the season to help spur the Royals to a 7-2 win at St. Louis Park on Friday.

Deontez Ross, Jr.

The St. Louis Park running back scored two touchdowns and ran for 66 yards in a 31-7 win at Two Rivers to help the Orioles improve to 2-1 on the season. 

Jamarrius Courtney

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore quarter back ran for both of the Red Knights touchdowns in a 41-14 loss at Chaska Friday. Courtney completed 14-of-22 passes for 154 yards and ran for 31 more yards, including the touchdowns of 10 and 5 yards.

Sydney Drevlow

The Hopkins freshman runner won the Bauman/Rovn Hopkins Invitational at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista Sept. 9 in a time of 17 minutes, 38.7 seconds, more than 55 seconds ahead of Chanhassen runner-up sophomore Marissa Long. Drevlow added a win at the Heartland Cross Country Classic in Pella, Iowa Sept. 18 in 18:03.8. She won the 33-team race with Pleasant Valley (Iowa) freshman Grace Boley runner-up in 18:14.5. Drevlow’s Hopkins classmate Daphne Grobstein was third overall in 18:17.5 as the Royals placed ninth.

 

