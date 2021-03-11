Sydney Drevlow
The Hopkins eighth-grader won the Section 6 Nordic meet by more than 51 seconds ahead of Wayzata senior standout Lauren McCollor, while junior teammate Elsa Bergman was third. Hopkins qualified for state along with Wayzata.
Victoria Schmelzle
The St. Louis Park junior was sixth overall at the Section 6 meet to become one of four Orioles to qualify for state. Freshman teammate Hanna Wilsey and senior Mimi Kniser placed eighth and ninth, respectively. Senior Olivia Etz earned the final individual qualifying spot, finishing 17th overall in 23:47.6.
Park boys Nordic
Danny Walsh, Max Gohman and Danny Shope each qualified for the state Nordic meet after finishing 10th-12th, respectively at the Section 6 meet March 1.
Raegan Alexander
The Park senior forward is averaging 9.8 points during 14 regular-season basketball games for the Metro West Conference runner-up. She had 21 points and 16 rebounds in a 69-57 win at Chanhassen Feb. 23. She added 17 points and nine rebounds in an 83-48 win over Kennedy Feb. 26.
Shantell Harden
The Park sophomore forward had 16 points and five rebounds in an 83-48 win over Kennedy Feb. 26. He had three assists with two steals. She had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 65-26 win over Kennedy Feb. 1.
Nu Nu Agara
The Hopkins sophomore scored in double digits over the last two games for the 12-0 Royals including 10 points in a 81-34 win over Edina before pouring in 16 points in a 79-48 win at Buffalo March 1. She had a season-high 22 points in a 79-28 win over Edina in their previous meeting Jan. 29.
Dominic Valentini
The Hopkins senior piled up the points over the last three games (6 goals and five assists), all wins for the Royals hockey team. He has 27 points on 15 assists in 15 games. He had a goal and three assists in a 9-1 win over Minnehaha Academy March 2, adding two goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Kennedy March 4 and picked up a hat trick plus an assist in a 6-3 win at New Prague March 6.
Send nominations for Stars of the Week to jason.olson@apgecm.com. Please include name, grade, school, sport and accolades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.