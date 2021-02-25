Hayden Zheng
The St. Louis Park senior swam the anchor leg of the winning 400 freestyle relay during Thursday’s 94-85 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s to claim the Metro West Conference championship. Zheng teamed up with Connor Coleman, Hiro McKee and Ben St. Clair turn out an Orioles record time of 3:16.50 which also set a new pool record. In 2016, Zheng was part of the previous record time of 3:16.54.
Park Nordic
The St. Louis Park Nordic ski trio of senior Elizabeth Kniser, junior Hanna Wilsey and freshman Victoria Schmelzle swept the top three spots at the Metro West Conference meet at Elm Creek Feb. 17 to help the Orioles win by 40 points.
Tristan Lee
The Hopkins senior guard scored a game-best 21 points in a 62-61 overtime loss at Minnetonka, Feb. 18, in Lake Conference boys basketball play.
Maya Nnaji
The 6-foot-4 Hopkins junior reached 20 points for the fourth time in seven games so far this season in an 82-53 win at Minnetonka Feb. 18.
Paris Johnson
The 6-foot-4 Park junior forward is averaging more than 16 points per game over the last three basketball games. He had a game-high 19 points to pace the Orioles past Benilde-St. Margaret’s 63-55 in the rematch Feb. 13. He added 18 points in a 62-54 loss to Cooper Feb. 16.
Olivia Olson
The BSM freshman is averaging more than 22 points in eight basketball games for the 3-5 Red Knights. She had a season-high 34 points in a 62-48 win over Kennedy Feb. 9. Olson guided the Red Knights to a 67-23 win over South St. Paul with 26 points.
Asher Connolly
The BSM senior scored four times in a 7-5 Metro West Conference win at Chaska Thursday, Feb. 18. He has 21 points on 12 assists in 12 games. After picking up a point in each of the opening nine games of the season, Connolly had five shots on goal in a 6-4 win over St. Louis Park Feb. 13 and a 4-1 loss at Eden Prairie Feb. 16.
Annie Juckiness
The BSM sophomore picked up a perfect time for her second goal of the season, 2:30 in the third period to pull even, 1-1, against Minnetonka Feb. 20. BSM was ranked fourth in the latest Class AA state rankings and Tonka came in at No. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.