Shantell Harden

The Park senior had a season-high 38 points helping guide the basketball squad to a 76-54 win at St. Paul Como Park on Dec. 17. It was her third game scoring at least 33 points for the 4-3 Orioles.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments