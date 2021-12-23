Cordney O’Hara
The Hopkins 6-foot-5 junior forward leads the 4-1 basketball team with nearly 24 points per game. He poured in 25 points in the season-opening 86-70 win over Orono on Dec. 2 and added 25 points in a 70-67 loss to East Ridge on Dec. 11.
Emma Hoen
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior captain and Lindenwood commit leads the girls hockey team with five points (four assists) in five games for the 1-3-1 Red Knights.
Evan Donesky
The St. Louis Park senior 6-foot-3 forward leads the 2-1 basketball team with more than 12 points per game. He had 13 points and eight rebounds in a 65-57 win at Holy Family Dec. 4. Donesky is averaging 3.5 steals and two assists each game.
Maya Nnaji
The 6-foot-4 Hopkins senior leads the 6-0 Royals basketball team with 16.7 points per game, including 22 points in an 83-29 win over Eastview on Dec. 9 after contributing 17 points in a 70-45 rematch win over Chaska after the Hawks scored a 67-62 upset win in the Class AAAA state semifinals in April.
Ryan Warren
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior is averaging more than 15 points per game for the 3-0 Red Knights, including 17 points in a 79-55 win over North St. Paul Dec. 9.
Olivia Olson
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore averages more than 21 points per game for the 1-3 Red Knights basketball team. She had a game-high 28 points in a 78-67 loss at No. 3 ranked (Class AAA) Holy Angels on Dec. 9. She started the season with 25 points in a 60-53 loss at Totino-Grace.
Ben Olson
The St. Louis Park senior forward/defenseman scored the lone goal in a 7-1 loss to Minnetonka on Dec. 9. Olson’s goal came 14:44 into the opening period with an assist from Griffin Krone to give the Orioles an early lead.
