Wild at ROC
St. Louis Park’s outdoor ice rink at the rec center (ROC, 3700 Monterey Drive) will once again host an outdoor practice for the Minnesota Wild at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. The free event is open to the public with the session anticipated to last 45 minutes. Fans are encouraged to arrive early with space limited. The official coffee of the Minnesota Wild, Caribou Coffee, and hot chocolate will be provided to keep fans warm. The Hockey Lodge will be on-site selling Minnesota Wild gear and apparel.
Saturday sampler fitness classes
The Rec Center’s Banquet Room in St. Louis Park will host Saturday Sampler fitness classes 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Led by Judy Coughlin, the free event includes Cardio Strength and Core Circuit 9-9:30 a.m.; Strength and More Core 9:35-10:05 a.m. and Yoga Vinyasa and Gentle Yoga 10:15-11 a.m. A small break between classes includes prizes and no registration is required.
Cocoa and skating
Oak Hill and Browndale parks in St. Louis Park will offer free hot cocoa this winter. Browndale Park will host all-day Monday, Jan. 20. Oak Hill Park will host Monday, Feb. 17.
Support HYHA
Three area businesses will host bingo with funds raised to benefit Hopkins Youth Hockey Association, including 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Tuttle’s in Hopkins; 2-4 p.m. Saturdays at JJ’s Clubhouse in Golden Valley and 2-4 p.m. Saturdays at Mainstreet Bar and Grill in downtown Hopkins.
Hopkins Baseball Association meeting set
The 2020 Hopkins Baseball Association parent meeting will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in Room 233 of the Eisenhower Community Center. The meeting is highly encouraged to be attended by new families to HBA and anyone wanting more information about the upcoming season.
General Sports Baseball Expo Jan. 11
The 16th annual General Sports Baseball Expo will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the new General Sports Office/Warehouse at 7700 W. 78th St., Bloomington. Several baseball manufacturing reps will be there to answer questions about caps, uniforms, balls and equipment.
