This is the third addition to Natalie Falkenwrath’s series, Seven Sins.
The city of Hopkins is one of the stars in Natalie Falkenwrath’s new book published last month, “Playing for Pride.”
Falkenwrath, whose real name is Alison Sommer, has been writing for about five years and has published six books, three under Falkenwrath and three under Sommer. She previously wrote two other books in the same series as “Playing for Pride” and has planned seven total standalone books for the series, Seven Sins, with each book representing one of the seven sins.
“Playing for Pride” follows a fictional hockey athlete Morgan VanDolen who joins a softball team for the first time. She finds both friendship and romantic interest in new teammate Marina Martin, who has a boyfriend and is bisexual. While VanDolen learns humility as she learns a new sport, Martin struggles with judgment from her peers who view her as not properly bisexual due to her relationship and experiences significant self-doubt.
“Marina’s journey and her doubt regarding her sexuality as a bisexual person, I think there’s not a lot of bisexual representation in writing or media, and a lot of times when there is it’s kind of one-dimensional. It’s not very deep. So I really wanted something that would speak to people who feel that way or explain it to people who might have a loved one that has gone through that kind of thing,” Falkenwrath said, adding that adults who are passionate about playing sports will also identify with her book.
Sommer grew up in Hopkins and felt it was the perfect setting for her book because of its relatable small-town quality.
“I didn’t call it Hopkins but anyone who lives in Hopkins could recognize the description,” she said.
Some of those mentions include Mainstreet, Cream & Amber, Wild Boar Bar & Grill as well as parks in the area. Sommer even drew inspiration from the houses she’s seen walking around town.
“They (were) the type of neighborhood feel that I wanted for the book. (It) was perfectly Hopkins,” she said.
Sommer loved writing romance stories and fanfiction while she was growing up and in high school. While romance inspired the series, she also drew on things she knew a lot about, including higher education, experiences her friends have had as well as being both a hockey player and bisexual person herself.
According to Sommer, she has been seriously writing for the past five years after stepping back from working in higher education technology and instead working as a stay-at-home mom. “Playing for Pride” was a book she started as the pandemic began and slowly added more to over time. She eventually finished last November when she participated in National Novel Writing month.
“It was written to be engaging and fun, and both lighthearted and also serious,” she said. “I want people who read my romances to come away with all the warm fuzzies and that’s what this book does.”
