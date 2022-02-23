The request for proposals was discussed at a Feb. 15 meeting
Hopkins City Council unanimously approved staff creating a request for proposals in search of a developer for 102 10th Avenue North at a Feb. 15 meeting.
The property, which is less than an acre and currently used as a municipal parking lot, has served as free parking for employees and customers of downtown Hopkins. It recently served as a temporary park-and-ride for Metro Transit.
At the Jan. 7 City Council meeting, the council discussed soliciting proposals for a development on this site. Residential and commercial developers have shown interest in developing the site in the past.
“It is consistently underutilized as public parking, given its proximity or lack thereof to the downtown,” said Kersten Elverum, the city’s director of planning and economic development.
Some of the goals listed for future development included maximizing the tax base, supporting the economy of downtown Hopkins and ridership on the Southwest Light rail line, and providing employment and/or owner-occupied housing opportunities.
Additional goals for consideration included providing structured automobile parking in order to minimize surface parking, supporting numerous multi-modal opportunities, providing green space for public and private use, a building and site design that incorporates many sustainable elements and eliminating at least one access point into the site from a main road.
Council discussion
The Hopkins City Council discussed these goals, including whether to lean toward commercial use or housing. Councilmember Alan Beck was concerned about the 2.5-story limit on the building and the idea of retail in the area due to the amount of traffic it would bring in.
“That doesn’t mean it’s out, just slightly more thought would need to go into that on those two topics,” he said.
Mayor Patrick Hanlon agreed with Beck’s point and mentioned a two-story building may be better.
Councilmember Gerard Balan said that if the property became housing, opportunities for ownership were preferred. Councilmember Heidi Garrido said she was indifferent until she received more information for owner-occupied versus rental opportunities and she could see benefits for both.
“I sort of agree about the retail, however I do kind of think of that it’s right next to the trail and if we’re going to be this very bikeable, walkable city that I’m not opposed to retail depending on the type there. I think maybe it could benefit people using the trail,” she said.
Hanlon said he was in favor of home-ownership opportunities.
“If you look right now within a quarter-mile of Mainstreet there are no ownership opportunities in Hopkins and even if this was a small number of units, it’s a great way for people to build wealth and there’s not many opportunities in Hopkins. We have a lot of rental units that are in the works and coming forward, but we do not have a lot of ownership opportunities,” he said.
Elverum asked about specific requirements for housing development, including affordability and type of housing.
Balan was interested in seeing what the market would show and said it was important to have a variety of housing opportunities. Garrido agreed and said she would like to see some affordability options and what townhomes would look like. Beck wanted to delay the affordability discussion until the council could see some developer concepts.
Councilmembers also discussed specific requirements for equity and sustainability policies.
Garrido was in favor of including equity questions in the RFP, liked the idea of helping minority families out that may be first-time home buyers and approved of sustainability options.
Balan said sustainability certifications may be expensive and didn’t want that to turn away developers, but did want sustainability options. He approved of equity questions in the RFP but wanted to be careful about programs that only benefited certain people because it could be divisive. Beck agreed with Balan on his equity point.
Hanlon approved of creating better equity in the city and sustainability options.
Elverum asked for guidance on specific design requirements.
Balan, Beck and Hanlon wanted to see the developer proposals before the council made specific requirements. Garrido mentioned having green space and tying the property to the trail.
The last topic was sale price of the property. Balan was comfortable going off the estimated market value price, Beck wanted to see the developer proposals first. Garrido and Hanlon agreed.
According to Elverum’s timeline, a RFP would be drafted in 30 days and responses would be due June 2022.
Councilmember Brian Hunke was not present at the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.