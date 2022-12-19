The school board held a Truth in Taxation hearing prior to its approval on Dec. 6
The Hopkins School Board unanimously approved its 2023 levy at $65,794,907, amassing to nearly $6 million or 10.2% increase from 2022.
The board’s approval came after its Truth in Taxation public meeting, which received two public comments from residents in the district. The proposed levy was approved at a previous Nov. 15 meeting.
Director Tariro Chapinduka highlighted some of the information from the Truth in Taxation meeting, including three main reasons for the levy: a 20.5% increase in the general fund for a total of $26,731,135; a $4.5 million increase in the Long Term Facilities Maintenance Capital Pay as You Go Plan; a 7.65% or $264,433 increase in the community service fund; and a decrease of 15.5% or $2.5 million in the debt service fund.
“If you mix these three components, some of the increases, some of the decreases, it just gives us an overall shift of about 10.2% comparing payable 2022 to payable 2023,” he said, adding that many increases were attributed to the operating referendum increase of $3.4 million.
Chapinduka elaborated on some of the reasons for the levy, including that the operating referendum was used on the school’s operating costs and the school district’s levy was based on both voter approval as well as the district’s tax base. Another levy increase could be attributed to a voter-approved capital projects technology referendum, which was an increase of $264,433 and is used to fund technological costs and is also dependent on voter approval. The decrease in the debt service fund was also a positive, he said.
“As we discussed previously, a 10.2% (levy) does not mean that there is going to be an increase of 10.2% to the proper tax base. The 10.2% increase is only the difference between what was actually approved in our prior property tax levy and what we are proposing to the board based on net tax capacity based on referendum market value of properties within the Hopkins boundaries, which is rich in commercial properties,” he said.
Two examples Chapinduka gave regarding what a 10.2% levy would mean for the Hopkins School District. For someone who owns a house worth $250,000 estimated market value, their taxes would increase from $942 to $959, which is an increase of about 1.8%. For someone who owns a house worth $500,000 estimated market value, their taxes would increase from $1,959 to $1,992, which is an increase of about 1.7%.
For commercial property owners the increase is similar, he said, ranging from a 1.2%-1.5% increase. Apartment property owner increases ranged from 1.2%-1.3%.
“I think it’s a really conservative and practical way to fund our projects and I think it’s, when you look at the net effect on property values, and I was concerned about mine, somewhere between $400,000 and $500,000, my increase is going to be about $26-$33 a year. I think it’s well worth it for that,” Treasurer Steve Adams said.
Director Rachel Hartland emphasized that the school district’s levy was not single-handedly responsible for the property tax increases everyone was experiencing, while also mentioning that certain projects for the district were necessary and “deferring that maintenance and doing nothing is not free.”
