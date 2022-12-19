The school board held a Truth in Taxation hearing prior to its approval on Dec. 6

The Hopkins School Board unanimously approved its 2023 levy at $65,794,907, amassing to nearly $6 million or 10.2% increase from 2022.

Levy breakdown

A breakdown of the different components and increases of the 2023 Hopkins School District levy compared to the 2022 Hopkins School District levy.
Property tax impacts

A breakdown of the property tax impacts on residential, commercial and apartment property owners within the Hopkins School District for 2023.

