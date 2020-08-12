Hopkins School District officials shared their initial plan for starting school in the fall at a workshop on Aug. 6. A total of 13 district leaders presented information at the meeting.
The district is dealing with the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and racial injustices, said Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed, adding that the situation positions the district for an opportunity to reimagine learning.
The district has and will continue to work with data, such as county and, hopefully, city level metrics, from the Minnesota Department of Health, pathogen mitigation measures and survey results from staff, caregivers and students, to inform decisions, Mhiripiri-Reed said.
District staff members have received many calls and emails from the community regarding opening school on Monday, Aug. 31, she said.
The two models, distance and hybrid learning, were presented by Ann Ertl, the interim director of innovation, design and learning.
Distance learning model
The goal of what the district is calling the Hopkins Royal Distance Learning Academy is to provide flexible learning at high levels at any location, Ertl said. The plan would be consistent and have a required start time for the day.
The Minnesota Department of Education put out guidelines that students fully engaged in distance learning should expect 6.5 hours a day of learning activities.
The district adopted the learning and management system Canvas, which is a central place for students to access resources, pre-recorded lessons and live meets, she said.
Hybrid learning model
The distance learning component should reinforce and complement the in-person component, Ertl said, adding hybrid requires seamless learning whether a student is learning in-person or online. The specifics of the hybrid learning model depend on the grade level.
Preschool
Full-day preschool will run five days a week with reduced class sizes and utilization of outdoor spaces. Half-day preschool will remain in-person for scheduled days, also with reduced sizes and utilization of the outdoors.
Kindergarten to sixth-grade
The model provides the opportunity for families to stay at the school they chose for enrollment. It is important to prioritize in-person time for the youngest learners, Ertl said.
A companion model is the best choice for kindergarteners and first-graders, she said. Half of the in-person time will be with the classroom teacher and the other half will be with a companion paraprofessional. Students will be in school four days of the week for about 4.5 hours. The afternoons of those days and one full day will be distance learning.
Second- through sixth-grade students will be split into two groups. The students will attend school on two consecutive days and have three days of distance learning.
Seventh to 12th grade
Students will attend their enrolled school and follow a flipped classroom model. Students will use Canvas at home to introduce new content and in-person learning will be a deeper dive into the material, Ertl said.
The district has identified four phases of the secondary student model. The decision to move between the phases would be based on health data, she said.
Students would start in the support phase, where students with the highest level of support needs are identified and their learning is prioritized in-person four days a week.
If more students are allowed in the building, they will shift to the pod model phase. This is to keep a small number of students with one teacher throughout the day.
When it is safe to bring 25% of students back, the model will go into the third phase. Students would have a four-class schedule and proper distancing.
The last phase is when 50% of the students can be in the building.
Social-emotional learning is especially critical this year, Ertl said. The district will have a phased approach to help connect teachers with families and students. The first week or two, depending on student’s age, will allow for them to learn about what it means to be a student right now and to be in-person, she added.
Students who are most vulnerable will have the highest priority for in-person learning and higher frequency of service, said Fhonda Contreras, director of special services. She said she assumes some parents with medically fragile students will opt out of in-person learning.
The model the district will use when school opens will be based on the data released by the state on Aug. 20. It is anticipated that the school year will begin with the hybrid learning model with a distance-learning component, according to the district website.
“We know that at any given point of the year, we’re going to have to transition through models,” said Nik Lightfoot, district assistant superintendent.
District officials will have regular communication with staff and families, Mhiripiri-Reed said. Principals are organizing school-based information and listening sessions. District officials are also considering hosting virtual sessions.
District staff members are working to organize a system that is agile, so they can transition from one model to the next, the superintendent said, noting one component of that agility is regularly monitoring the data.
For more information, check the back to school 2020-21 page on hopkinsschools.org.
