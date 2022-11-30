Test score data was provided at a Nov. 15 meeting
The Hopkins School Board received a learning and achievement update from Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed and the Hopkins Instructional Leadership Team during its latest meeting.
“There’s been a lot of conversation not just in Hopkins and in Minnesota, nationwide about the learning loss that was induced by the pandemic. So in Hopkins, we really do have an aim to try and discern the degree to which two years being in a pandemic may have impacted our students socio-emotionally as well as academically and we care about their current learning and sort of this somewhat post-COVID environment,” Mhiripiri-Reed said.
She added data was important when making decisions and that the district knew that “one single test score does not accurately or comprehensively represent what students know or are able to do.”
Director of Innovation, Design and Learning Ann Ertl said HILT was sent out to Hopkins schools to document personalized learning metrics.
“We collect a lot of data on students. Everything from attendance data to primary language to interpreter preferences and things of that nature, but a big chunk of data that we collect is really around assessment,” she said, adding that no data set would “paint a clear picture” but would instead tell the district where they needed to look to discover what students and schools needed.
Hopkins data results
District Assessment Coordinator Sarah Sirna broke down what a balance assessment system looked like before diving into Hopkins data. According to ACT data, Hopkins average score has remained similar ranging from 21.8 to 22.2 for the past five school years and has been slightly higher than both the state and national averages. ACT averages for 2022 were also similar when broken into race/ethnicity categories. Holm added that ACT participation rates are down in Hopkins, across the state and the nation.
For AP test passing rates, last school year Hopkins was 77% passing compared to 61% nationally, which was a similar passing rate compared to previous school years witha pandemic outlier at 66%.
Panorama data, a social-emotional screener, revealed that a cohort of students between third and fifth grades scored in the 90th percentile nationally compared to other schools, with Hopkins students of color having some of the highest scores.
Another cohort of sixth to 12th graders showed that in cultural awareness and action, students were also scoring frequently in the 90th percentile. Panorama tests around 12,000 schools nationwide and participating schools test students every year, according to Learning and Instructional Systems DataScientist Abby Holm. This year, students will be tested in both the fall and spring and will not include K-12.
“We’re really excited about our Panorama scores in conjunction with things like our ACT scores and our AP scores because it allows us to see, here’s how our students are doing in our system very holistically, right? We’re not just using one score or another score, and that’s ultimately what we hope a balanced assessment system will do for us,” she said.
FastBridge data, which assesses reading and math in the fall and spring in different ways depending on grade level, showed second to sixth-grade students’ math scores ranging from 35%-42% “meets target” and reading scores ranging from 33%-44% “meets target.” The average district math scores showed 37% “meets target” and reading scores showed 39% “meets target.”
According to Sirna, teachers can use the data from FastBridge to see how students are performing in individual areas and tailor how to help students specifically. Parents and guardians are informed of these results at parent-teacher conferences with suggestions for how to help their students.
“We use this data in multiple ways, and I think today you kind of saw a snapshot. Our data teams that we have been working with at the sites and our data specialists are working to support teachers and to support leadership teams and their understanding and use of this data. At the district level, we are working to support our sites in the use of this data and how it links directly to our instructional model, making sure that it’s cohesive and it’s comprehensive and it’s usable,” she said.
Assistant Director of Innovation and Learning Allegra Smisek spoke about school wide enrichment examples, including focuses on exploration, practicing gifted behaviors and application. Next steps for school wide enrichment included forming a district team of kindergarten through fifth grade staff members to draft an innovation configuration, she said, which can be used to determine how to use school wide enrichment in the classroom.
Board members respond
Hopkins MCA test results were not included in the HILT presentation. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, Hopkins data for students from 2022 tests include 41.6% of students either meeting expectations or exceeding expectations in math and 51.8% of students in either meeting expectations or exceeding expectations in reading. Hopkins High School student data from 2022 show 29.9% of students meeting standards.
Test results have overall lowered from previous years, not including 2020 numbers which were missing due to the pandemic. Four years ago, 60% of students taking the math MCA and 63% of students taking the reading MCA were either meeting or exceeding expectations. In science, nearly 47% of students in 2018 were meeting standards.
Some parents and grandparents have attended previous Hopkins School Board meetings to address the board with concerns and questions about the school’s math, reading and science proficiency numbers.
“I thank you for your presentation. This illuminates something that’s vexed me for the last 10 years. I, and a lot of board members across the state, feel that the MCAs are a total inaccurate measurement of achievement, yet it continues to be the standard for parents across the state. To compare their kids’ schools to their brother-in-law’s kids’ school or something, and we know that assessment needs to be richer and deeper, I think, than a single MCA score,” said Treasurer Steve Adams.
Mhiripiri-Reed said, “We have been really grappling with how we might close the gap between what we believe is the lived experience here for the vast majority of our students and what some of our public thinks is happening in our schools, and we really believe that our students are learning and that they are growing in a variety of important ways and we’re asking ourselves ‘what are all of the methods we can use to tell our story and to showcase?’”
Chair Jen Westmoreland added that there has been a “nationwide divestment in standardized testing. That as people recognize the racist and classicist origins of these types of assessment, the data that they give us that’s like not actually that useful can be a useful smoke signal. But apart from that, those of who have worked in education for decades just know that there are much better ways of measuring what our students can do and we see this divestment reflected in colleges not requiring standardized tests. This is a nationwide movement.”
Mhiripiri-Reed added that there had to be a direct relationship between the national drop in ACT taking and the number of colleges no longer requiring it.
“We’ll be ahead of the national reckoning,” she said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.