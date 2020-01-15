The newly elected Hopkins School Board members took their oaths of office at the Jan. 7 board meeting.
The board members beginning their first term are Shannon Andreson, Tanya Khan and Katie O’Shea Pederson. Steve Adams was elected to another term and was also sworn into office.
“This is a special time in Hopkins, we have a new school board and I would like to personally welcome our new school board members,” Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed said. “I am not only looking forward to the fresh perspectives that our new board members will bring to all of us. I’m also excited about the future of this board as a collective. Our aspiration is to build a new paradigm of public education here in Hopkins, and I believe that this Board has the skill and the will to help us do that.”
The ceremony was conducted by Phillip Carruthers, a district resident and Hennepin County District Judge.
“Some thoughts that I want to leave with you as you take on the very important duties that you’re about to assume,” Carruthers said. “It is an honor that you are elected to guide the education of our community’s children. As you recite the oath of office, you assume a tremendous responsibility as a director of our school district, with the duties empowered by the Minnesota Legislature. This power puts you and the other school board members in the position of being both morally and legally responsible for equitable quality education of every student in the district.”
The new board selected Jen Bouchard as the chair, Chris LaTondresse as vice chair, Adams as treasurer and Andreson to serve as clerk.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.