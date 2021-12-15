Elementary schools will start earlier and secondary schools will start later
The Hopkins School Board approved changes to Hopkins school start times for next year, with elementary schools starting earlier and secondary schools starting later.
The changes were made at a Nov. 23 school board meeting, taking into account the results of a Learning Redesign survey sent out in October, a presentation about feasibility, as well as previous discussions and research from the district.
The Hopkins School Board only voted to make the switch. The specific start times for secondary and elementary students will be determined at a later date.
“Our community does support making these start time shifts. We also believe that this is a shift we can implement beginning in the 2022-2023 school year without overtaxing our system. The one factor that we do need to think about carefully is cost,” said Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed, who presented recommendations to the board.
Nearly 40% of people “very much” supported later secondary start and end times and earlier elementary start and end times, according to survey results. Close to 13% chose “not at all” and more than 11% chose “not really.”
More than 4,000 community members responded to the survey, including 2,205 Hopkins parents and 538 staff members.
Treasurer Steve Adams was a strong proponent of start time changes and said he’s been advocating for it for ten years.
“It improves learning and improves kids’ ability to absorb information, and I know that there’s some parents that primarily will be adversely affected, but I think it’s an important change to make,” he said.
The report found, “strong support for changing start times, and reimagining our spaces and places (particularly for implementing outdoor immersion programs, the community was more undecided about online or hybrid models). Support for changing grade configurations and year-round school varied, though a majority supported keeping (sixth) graders at elementaries and moving (ninth) graders to the high school.”
Before the board approved the changes, Sam Black, a parent of four kids in the Hopkins School District, said they were rushing into the decision.
“Today I have a message about transparency and process that I wanted to bring up. Details matter. I think that the school district is rushing into the decision to change start times and grade configurations, especially with all of the distractions going on this week. I don’t think our community knows what’s going on,” he said.
Black suggested the board wait to hear more feedback from the general public before they make a final decision.
Other recommendations included further exploring year-round school and piloting it at one elementary school for the 2023-2024 school year and further exploring non-traditional learning spaces and places, such as an outdoor immersion program or offering online courses to open enrolled high school students in the future.
Vice chair Shannon Andreson said that there’s been a mixed response from the community on year-round school.
The council also approved changes to grade configurations starting for the 2023-2024 school year. Sixth-grade students will move to middle school and ninth-grade students will move to high school.
“Teachers and principals experience sixth graders as being noticeably different from their younger peers, both in terms of physical size but also developmental and learning needs. Principals shared that 6th graders are ready for increased rigor, less hand-holding but still being supported in a nurturing environment and need to start the process toward adolescence,” Mhiripiri-Reed said.
She also added that this change would help accommodate their growth strategy and that principals report space being tight in their elementary schools.
