The Hopkins School Board unanimously passed a resolution at the regular meeting on June 2 to address systematic racism and the death of George Floyd.
The board members reached out to see what is needed by the community, most importantly, community members most impacted by longstanding systemic racism, said Jen Bouchard, board chair. The community members expressed the need for elected leaders to speak clearly about their values and priorities, she said.
The resolution mirrored a letter from Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed on behalf of the district leadership team, Bouchard said. The board discussed the resolution’s language and updated the draft during a workshop session before bringing it to the regular meeting.
The murder of Floyd as well as the protests and anguish that followed, caused her to pause, Mhiripiri-Reed said. The commitment at Hopkins Public Schools is to continue to dismantle systemic racism, she added.
“As a black woman, who has a black husband, a black son and daughter, black sisters and brothers. I along with many others mourn the loss of Mr. Floyd’s life,” she said.
Mhiripiri-Reed said she grapples with the country’s refusal to address its history, including the legacy of slavery, the genocide of American Indians and systemic oppression and discrimination against many groups of people.
People who are invested in dismantling racism recognize that it still exists in the community, Bouchard said. Individuals and organizations within the district and the community are committed to this work and have made some progress.
“But, the reality is that systemic racism still exists,” she added.
The resolution is not just words on a page, said Chris LaTondresse, the vice chair, adding “it is a promise to our community.”
LaTondresse called for the voices of families and students of color to be included in the conversation.
The resolution acknowledges that the murder of Floyd and surrounding events have impacted students and families and that systematic racism has caused a long history of harm and trauma to community members.
The board has a moral responsibility as community members and elected representatives to denounce racism and work to eradicate it, according to the resolution. The resolution also states that it is their responsibility to create an equitable education system for all students.
