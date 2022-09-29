Show scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts
It will truly be a “Hopkins Holiday” for residents who can snatch up free tickets during giveaway for the show Oct. 15 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
“It’s a Hopkins Holiday” is scheduled to premiere at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 for the first time in Hopkins featuring the songs of Andy Williams and Bing Cosby. The show is in its eighth year and includes performances by former NFL player Ben Utecht, Midwest Music Hall of Fame Recipient Mick Sterling and Twin Cities singer Cate Fierro alongside a 16-piece orchestra.
According to Sterling, one of the producers of the show but also the founder and director of The 30-Days Foundation, he hopes to make this an annual event in Hopkins in the years to come.
“I think the show itself is remarkably special. I think people will fall in love with it because I know they’ve been falling in love with it for eight years. It’s a beautiful Christmas show. But I think the combination of it is a gift to residents of Hopkins and it also is an opportunity to help fellow Minnesotans in need by attending the show,” he said. “And whatever donation people would like to make that night is terrific. There’s no level you need to donate at. You don’t have to donate at all if you don’t want to. We hope you do.”
The show is being held as a “free-will offering” fundraiser for The 30-Days Foundation, which was founded in 2011 as a Minnesota-based 501(c)(3) charity.
“We assist Minnesota families and individuals that are in real life financial crises and we do that by providing a one-time grant,” Sterling said.
The grant is made payable to the entity requiring the payment, he said, whether that be paying a landlord, Xcel Energy or a medical bill.
“Real mundane, monthly things but when people start falling behind on those small things, that’s when they start getting in trouble,” he said.
According to Sterling, since the foundation’s inception it has provided nearly 110,000 grants to Minnesotans all over the state.
“It’s a really simple, very good charity. Even just paying somebody’s phone bill for $50, it can change the trajectory for people. You just have to stop the momentum of misfortune early so it doesn’t get out of hand,” he said.
A total of 550 tickets are available for free to Hopkins residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at three Mainstreet locations on Oct. 15: Jim Lindahl State Farm, Mill City Sound and Bud’s Music. Residents can provide proof of residence to receive a maximum of four tickets for the event.
The “Hopkins Holiday” show is also still looking for businesses to sponsor the event to keep it free to Hopkins residents. Sponsorship levels included title sponsor, presenting sponsor, participating sponsor and neighborhood sponsor.
For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Sterling at Mike@The30-DaysFoundation.org.
For more information on The 30-Days Foundation, visitthe30-daysfoundation.org. For more information on the show, visitandyandbingchristmas.com.
