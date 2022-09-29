Show scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts

It will truly be a “Hopkins Holiday” for residents who can snatch up free tickets during giveaway for the show Oct. 15 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.

Three

Former NFL player Ben Utecht, Midwest Music Hall of Fame Recipient Mick Sterling and Twin Cities singer Cate Fierro.

