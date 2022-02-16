Adore Dog Salon opened on Jan. 17.
Hopkins resident Isadora Foley opened Adore Dog Salon in St. Louis Park on Jan. 17.
The salon offers a wide variety of appointment-only services, including full-service grooming, nail trims, gland expression, teeth brushing, ear cleaning and even an introduction pass for any dog to acclimate to the salon by visiting and playing for an hour.
Foley has been grooming pets for nearly 14 years. Foley got her start at a Petco in Eden Prairie in 2008 initially thinking it would be a summer job. She soon found herself going to school for grooming and fell in love with it.
“I actually didn’t necessarily plan on opening a business right away, but I actually had a nonprofit approach me and they knew how skilled I was and how hard I worked. I got an opportunity through them financially to actually start this business up,” she said.
That nonprofit was In Need of Capital, which she said helps provide minorities with funding who may not have the opportunity to start a business. As long as Foley is profitable and successful, the funding that was given to her will be paid back to help someone else start a business.
“It was definitely an opportunity that I had to take because not only would it help me but it could give somebody else an opportunity to start their own business,” she said.
One of the facilities In Need of Capital had available for her to use was her current location in St. Louis Park, 3113 Lynn Avenue. She loved the spot because it was only a few minutes from her house and she could be close to family.
Opening during the pandemic was initially nerve-wracking for Foley, but previous customers followed her and many others in the community have stepped up and asked what they can to do support her business.
“Honestly, with the pandemic a lot of people got dogs or just animals in general and there’s actually been a high demand for dog grooming and it’s actually been overwhelming with how many people are actually inquiring to come so it’s been wonderful,” she laughed.
Foley said there’s currently a lack of groomers in Minnesota, which she attributes to a high number of other salons opening in the state. She’s currently looking for more groomers and hopes to help them out. She also offers mentorships.
“I’m going to have them pretty much work shadowing me and I’m going to help them grow their skills and really get them moving and become just a great groomer,” she said.
An important part of the salon offerings are puppy passes. Foley said many people don’t realize how nerve-wracking it can be for a dog to be left alone for the first time in a salon with new people and other dogs.
“We really do a lot of positive reinforcement and every dog is so different, and we really try to specialize in each of their needs,” Foley said.
She said Adore Dog Salon stands out because of its low-key and calm environment, with areas for dogs who can’t be kenneled, a playroom and the use of all plant-based products. Another popular specialty is the Asian style of dog grooming, which can make dogs look like stuffed animals.
“A lot of people get really nervous dropping their dogs off and things like that, in the sense of it they’ve never been there, but really it’s all about compassion in my eyes,” Foley said. “It’s not just giving the dog a haircut, it’s really just promoting a friendly environment in a safe and trusting environment for the dog.”
For more information on what Adore Dog Salon offers, visit the website adoredogsalon.com.
