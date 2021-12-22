Shelby Henderson is one of five finalists
Shelby Henderson, who lives in Hopkins, was one of five “Best Local TikToker” finalists in the 2021 Twin Cities Collective Best of Awards.
Henderson is the one-woman show behind the “shelbyinminnesota” TikTok profile, which has nearly 18,000 followers and close to 700,000 likes.
“It felt really good. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it, because I know there’s just so many other creators out there and people with a larger audience. It’s pretty competitive,” she said.
Her page features a variety of videos, but focuses on encouraging viewers to check out certain local restaurants, small businesses and places in Minnesota.
“Overall, I really like using my platform to highlight small businesses and promote Minnesota-based businesses and restaurants and events in the area,” Henderson said.
She first started making TikTok videos in March 2020 when the pandemic began. She said she was originally inspired by one of her friends, Jason Horowitz, who runs a food-based Instagram page called “eatswithjason” as well as TikToker “kristeninmn,” who posts similar videos where she visits Minnesotan restaurants and places.
“I (loved) that he was supporting these small businesses and bringing awareness to them,” she said.
Her TikTok profile also features some videos that joke about Minnesota culture and corporate culture.
“I’m always just trying to make light of situations. I feel like in Minnesota, we can all bond over the humorous nuances of living in Minnesota, so I like making jokes about that,” Henderson said.
Throughout her time on TikTok, businesses and restaurants have asked her to feature them in her TikToks, she said. Some of those include Mall of America who reached out to her in the fall, Nordic Nook in Golden Valley, the GLOW Holiday Festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, and Water Street In in Stillwater.
Some Hopkins locations have made her page, including Thirty Bales, Cream & Amber, The Vine Room, Munkabeans and LTD Brewing.
Her favorite TikTok video she’s made so far was when she went to a dog sledding event in Ely.
“I loved the experience so much. I made a video about it and it reached a large audience and everyone was like, ‘this is so cool, this is awesome’ and the owners of the dog sledding place, they reached out to me. ‘Hey, because of your video we got all of these bookings, thank you so much for making a video and answering questions in the comments and being very informative.’” Henderson said.
While she could have been nominated for a variety of reasons, she said it may be because her content is relatable and because she offers suggestions for places to go.
“I remember this gal, she said, ‘Oh I’m new to Minnesota. I actually follow your videos. They give me a lot of ideas of places to go.’ I think a lot of people like following me for ideas of what to do in the Twin Cities,” she said.
Even if Henderson doesn’t win, she said she’s honored to be nominated.
The Best of Awards happened virtually this year because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the Twin Cities Collective website. This is the fourth year of the awards for the Twin Cities Collective, which is a local Twin Cities business community created in 2016 that aims to help small businesses learn and connect. The winners were announced Dec. 15.
First place went to “heyguyitsdad,” with The Geocaching Vlogger winning second place and Chris Coquyt winning third place. Emmaline Childs was also one of the five nominees.
