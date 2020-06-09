Every May while growing up in New Ulm, 89-year-old Richard Niemann would go morel mushroom hunting with his family and “spend many an hour” looking for the tasty fungi.
“It was always exciting to find something, and they’re easy to miss,” Niemann said.
They would look near dead or rotting trees in areas around where the Minnesota and Cottonwood rivers meet near the south-central Minnesota town, and typically each collected a gunnysack full of the spring delicacies.
That was nearly 70 years ago, making it that much more exciting for Niemann to spot two random morels growing underneath his deck, each measuring 6 inches and about triple the size of an average morel, he said. Two inches is the average size, with 4 inches being the biggest morel he’s found.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Niemann said.
He then asked his neighbor to confirm by crawling under the deck and carefully cutting off the mushrooms.
What makes Minnesota’s state mushroom such a delicacy is that they can be found for only a short time each year when the lilacs bloom, Niemann said.
Morels are prized for culinary uses, whether eaten fresh or sautéed in butter.
Niemann likes his morels dried and ground for use in gravy.
It “gives it such a rich flavor,” he said of the morels mixed in the beef gravy.
His wife, Mary, does warn others of false morels and that people should be careful when eating any kind of wild mushroom.
After finding those two mushrooms, Niemann imagines seeing others growing under the couple’s deck.
“Maybe next year,” he said.
