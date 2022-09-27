Locals Jim Clark and Deb Zeller participated

Hopkins was well represented this year at the great Minnesota get-together.

All 12 portraits

Deb Zeller pictured with her 12 portraits painted at the State Fair.
Jim

Jim Clark, visual arts manager at the Hopkins Center for the Arts and superintendent  of the Fine Arts Building at the State Fair.
Mrs. Minnesota

Deb Zeller painted Mrs. Minnesota, Mandy Iverson, in a oil portrait in process. This took up 3.5 hours of her 12-hour demos.
Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Deb Zeller painted Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Rachel Rynda, in a watercolor portrait in process.

