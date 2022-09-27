Locals Jim Clark and Deb Zeller participated
Hopkins was well represented this year at the great Minnesota get-together.
Locals Jim Clark, the visual arts manager at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, and Deb Zeller, a renowned artist and owner of the Zeller Studio, both took part artistically this year.
Clark has acted as the superintendent of the Fine Arts Building for a whopping 12 years, responsible for the programming, Fine Arts building staff and overseeing the largest juried competition in the region.
“We had over 2,200 entries this year. 324 were accepted for display, in addition to the juried exhibition we had a special exhibition, Studio: HERE, which I originated,” he said.
This was the 10th year of the program and while there was not one in 2020 due to the pandemic, Clark said they did put on an exhibition and were one of the few State Fair activities that continued on throughout the pandemic.
The juried competition has eight jurors with eight categories/classes of work based on medium. Clark is responsible for choosing those jurors and often opts for practicing artists. While he said he will never intentionally exclude curators or gallerists from the juror selection forever, he usually wants to give an opportunity to artists to jury their peers.
As for his favorite part about being superintendent, he said, “I don’t select the work, I select the people that select the work, but once the work is selected, then I curate installation and that’s a creative act, and that is the best part.”
For Clark, he said the Fine Arts building is “an annual snapshot” of what’s on the thoughts, hearts and minds of Minnesota artists.
“Everybody comes to the fair and that includes dedicated art patrons, gallery goers, artists themselves, but a good proportion of our guests, that’s their one and only, potentially, their one and only fine art experience for the year. We feel that’s a responsibility,” he said. “It’s a responsibility to create a positive, welcoming experience even though some of the works can be quite challenging from a content standpoint as well as form, but we hope to create an experience that maybe encourages an individual to seek out other arts experiences throughout the year and not just at the fair.”
The exhibition is free to participate in. There’s $10,000 in award money up for grabs, with an additional 30 sponsored special awards from individuals, families, companies and organizations that fund those awards. This year, the Fine Arts building sold over $90,000 of work in the 12 days. While Clark said sales isn’t an important metric for him in terms of a successful show, it does show significant support for the arts community.
Zeller was invited as one of the 12 artists participating in Studio: HERE, a program where invited Minnesota artists create works of art in 12 hours live at the Fair.
She became involved when she received a letter from the State Fair Fine Arts board asking if she would be willing to be one of the 12 artists chosen for the program.
“I was trying to come up with people that would be highly recognized in the state of Minnesota, but no politicians. I didn’t want any politicians because no matter which, even if you did both parties, you’d still have half the people mad at you at some point,” she said.
Zeller focused on drawing and painting portraits of well-known faces at the Fair. She started with Mandy Iverson, Mrs. Minnesota and worked on her portrait for nearly three hours. After a break for lunch, she finished Iverson and moved onto Craig Flor, who’s in charge of Grandstand Productions. Later came Dani Vavreck, a fundraiser from the MN State Fair Foundation; Mary Chung, head of the MN State Fair Foundation; Paul Quast, head of MN Wine Country; Renee Alexander, who’s in charge of the entire MN State Fair Grandstand; Ron Knafla, chief of police at the Fair; Princess Kay of the Milky Way Rachel Rynda; Ross Wiggins, the police officer in charge of the Grandstand; “the face of the State Fair” Jerry Hammer; and Tim Streit, the Fair beer man who delivers beer to 23 different sites across the grounds.
“I was adrenaline, I was just adrenaline flowing,” she said while laughing, adding that the grand finale was getting to sit in a nice chair and watch the fireworks.
Coming up at the Zeller Studio includes a “Wind Water and Light” exhibition starting on Oct. 1 featuring a variety of local artists and a class featuring one of the artists from that exhibition called “Mosaic Nature Treasure Blocks” running Nov. 17-18. For more information, visit zellerstudio.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.