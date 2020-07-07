Hopkins removes references to Albert Pike on history center building

In response to the Albert Pike statue in Washington D.C. being toppled and set on fire June 20, the Hopkins Historical Society has covered up references to the Confederate Army officer and Freemason for which the building was named.
In 2015, the City of Hopkins purchased the building at 907 Mainstreet for use as the history center.
The building was built in 1901 for the local Freemason chapter, one of the oldest fraternal organizations in the country.
The building was named the Albert Pike Lodge, in honor of the prominent member of the Freemasons and a former senior officer in the Confederate Army.
Mary Romportl, interim president for the Hopkins Historical Society, explained that the historical society is a separate entity from the former Hopkins Masonic Lodge and any previous name for the building. Therefore, signs on the building have been changed to reflect the new use of the space.
“As a historical society we are and have been dedicated to telling the full story of Hopkins so our history can help us reflect on how to become a more inclusive organization and community,” she wrote.
A requirement of the purchase agreement stipulated that the city keep the plaque that was above the entrance door in place or move it to a prominent and visible location.
“This contract has since expired, and upon examination of the history of Albert Pike and his ties to racism, the City and the Historical Society have made the decision to remove or cover up any references to Albert Pike on the outside of the facility,” city officials wrote in a statement. “A permanent display about the history of the lodge will remain in place inside the facility.”
The death of George Floyd in May sparked protests and demonstrations as people demand justice and police reform relating to racial inequality. This has also led to protesters damaging public statues of those with ties to slavery or the Confederate Army, including George Washington to Ulysses S. Grant.
One of those statues was of Pike and was erected in 1901 by the Southern Jurisdiction of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
While depicted in civilian dress, the Pike statue has long been controversial and is said to be the only outdoor sculpture in Washington D.C. depicting a Confederate general.
