Some public assistance is required to advance the proposal
The Hopkins City Council received redevelopment updates on the former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 site located on Mainstreet.
Planning and Development Director Kersten Elverum provided the updates, which included focusing on the amount of public assistance required to advance the redevelopment proposal from Enclave Companies. The company has continued to make changes to the proposal.
The theater closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and there have been ongoing discussions since about what to do with the site. Redevelopment into a mixed-use, retail and apartment development was first brought up by The Beard Group and later Enclave Companies. The latest concept drawings and site plan, as well as a proposed parking solution, were discussed at an April 12 work session. The project includes the construction of 150 residential apartments, 150 parking stalls and retail space on the first floor facing Mainstreet, and also includes the cost of renovating the existing retail space and outdoor patio area for neighborhood restaurant Thirty Bales.
According to Elverum, Enclave is looking for $1.25 million, in financial assistance, as well as the guarantee of 40 additional parking stalls to continue with the proposal. Enclave Companies has not completed a formal application for public financial assistance, but the project proforma has been received by the city’s financial adviser, Stacie Kvilvang from Ehler’s, and she has determined the financial assistance ask is reasonable.
“We have really tried to attempt to limit the financial assistance to this project to a one-time infusion rather than creating an ongoing funding stream through something like tax abatement. We do have excess increment in District 2-11 that we could use for that one-time forgivable grant. The assistance would likely be structured over a couple year term and based on actual costs incurred. So, for instance, the line item for demolition is $750,000 and we’d be looking for invoices that would be reporting that amount or we would reduce the assistance in a dollar-for-dollar situation,” Elverum said.
Regarding parking, Enclave is asking for reserved spaces in the ramp for renters for up to 20 years, broken into 5-year increments to examine how many are being used. They proposed to pay the same rate the city is receiving from Gallery Flats, which is $55.56 per space each month for the first year with the number rising at a rate of 3% starting in year two.
Mayor Patrick Hanlon acknowledged there are a lot of emotional ties to the theater site.
“I go to a lot of community meetings where people talk about, ‘how do we save that site? How do we save that theater?’”, Hanlon said, adding there has been a lot of effort by city staff, who have reached out to Mann Theaters. “There’s just been no interest in preserving that theater and keeping that theater site, and I think if we had that, that’s something that we all would be for. There has been no interest at all from developers.”
Councilmember Brian Hunke said the parking ramp has been underutilized. Brian Bochman of Enclave Companies shed light on the software they use to map out how many parking spots they would need and use, which would allow them to provide the city with exactly how many they’re using at the end of each year. However, due to the many studio units in the proposal, he said the number may change quickly.
Councilmember Alan Beck asked about the construction schedule. Bochman said if they receive the parking spaces and financial assistance by August, Enclave could break ground on the redevelopment sometime this year with a demolition in the fall.
Beck said the financial ask is on the higher end, given the history of the site. However, after his analysis, he was encouraged by the $350,000 for exterior improvements that will likely benefit Thirty Bales.
“The other thing that I’ve put a fair amount of thought into, which is why I asked the last question, it’s plausible that we could have a building at this site generating revenue, bringing residents to town in a relatively short period of time. I’m concerned that by not doing this, we’re going to have effectively almost an entire city block be one of the most underutilized properties in our entire city and it’ll be right on Mainstreet,” Beck said.
Councilmember Heidi Garrido agreed, not wanting to see the building remain empty forever, but was still hopeful about the site remaining a theater.
Councilmember Gerard Balan said his biggest concern was the financial assistance. He did not want the building to be empty but was on the fence.
Kvilvang said the redevelopment costs were in line with what they were seeing across the metro, mentioning higher construction costs and higher interest rates. According to her, the ask was reasonable and Enclave Companies did not generally profit a lot on its sites.
Bochman said Enclave would be in a hurry to do the project because waiting until next year would lead to the question of whether it was still feasible due to rising interest rates.
Hanlon also had concerns about leaving an empty theater building and viewed the proposal as an investment where they could get the money back in three to four years.
