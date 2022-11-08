The council held a concept review for 102 and 106 11th Avenue Nov. 1

Hopkins City Council held a concept review for a proposed five-story building with 36 residential units planned for 11th Avenue.

A rendering of the proposed five-story, 36-unit redevelopment for 11th Avenue in Hopkins, which would replace the residential units currently at the addresses of 102 and 106.
Applicant Sachin Chauhan for the proposed five-story, 36-unit redevelopment for 11th Avenue in Hopkins.

