The council held a concept review for 102 and 106 11th Avenue Nov. 1
Hopkins City Council held a concept review for a proposed five-story building with 36 residential units planned for 11th Avenue.
According to a city memo, the affected addresses include 102 and 106 11th Street, which currently house two residential buildings, which would be redeveloped into the proposed building by applicant Sachin Chauhan. The lots are located across from City Hall. The site is currently zoned residential-office mix transit-oriented district center.
City Planner Ryan Krzos said the proposal includes a lower level parking garage, a main level common area/structured parking area with amenity space and residential units on levels two through five. The 36 units would be either studios or one bedroom. The two lots consist of nearly 0.3 acres together and the current buildings on the properties were built in 1893, according to county records.
According to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the site is downtown-guided with density set at 20-100 units per acre, while the redevelopment is requesting more with 128 units per acre. Parking is set at 1.2 parking stalls for every one unit while the redevelopment requests for one parking stall for every one unit, which the proposal could have if it pursued a planned unit development (PUD) or had a parking management plan. Other identified issues include setbacks and pedestrian design.
“What we’d like to do is we’d like to build a future-forward-looking building. An apartment building that Hopkins can be proud of, that they can look at and say, ‘hey, we’re using sustainable materials, we’re looking at renewable energy, we’re looking at already set (electric vehicle) parking capabilities, we’re looking at potentially if cost viable solar panels.’” Chauhan said. “We want it to be a preeminent building that the city of Hopkins can look at and say, ‘Wow, this is what we are about. We are about the future. We are about environment. This is what we want to show other cities, other towns throughout the state, throughout the country’ and that’s what we want to do.”
He added they were looking to build an apartment building that is smaller than other complexes in Hopkins but was for residents who were interested in sustainable buildings with renewable energy and saving money over having many amenities like pools or rooftop decks.
Councilmember Gerard Balan asked if the units would be market-rate or affordable housing. Chauhan said it was “a consideration” and they were planning on making the units less expensive at 80% AMI on many of the units.
Council was generally in favor of the proposal but did not take formal action, instead providing feedback to Chauhan at the meeting.
“I just wanted to say I think this is a good example. I mean it’s a little on the larger end, but of that missing middle housing that I think, again, a lot of the buildings that we’ve done they’re 150 units or they’re larger buildings. This, I feel, is a start of trying to get some of that missing housing where it’s not so big and it fits within a couple lots rather than the whole block,“ said Councilmember Brian Hunke.
Councilmember Alan Beck recognized the historic value of the two buildings currently on the sites.
Councilmember Heidi Garrido asked if they would consider anything better than 80% AMI. Chauhan said if the building could have more density, such as more than 42 units, they could possibly accommodate that. Overall, Chauhan was interested in pursuing more density.
Chauhan held a neighborhood meeting for community feedback on Oct. 13 at City Hall and invited property owners and residents within 500 feet of the property, with eight in attendance. A summary of the meeting can be found in the packet for the Nov. 1 City Council meeting.
The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed the proposal at an Oct. 25 meeting. A city memo said the commission discussed density; vehicle access; circulation in the alley; parking requirements; alternative parking demand management; building design and location related to setbacks and pedestrian orientation; and potential for sustainability elements, public art or enhanced pedestrian activation offset for a possible PUD.
The Engineering and Public Works Department commented on the proposal, according to the memo, and said a traffic study would be needed to determine impacts on adjacent streets and transportation as well as a review of the city’s sewer capacity. Because the site is located in the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, Chauhan would need a stormwater permit from the district.
Mayor Patrick Hanlon was absent from the meeting.
