The Hopkins City Council on Aug. 18 approved three programs, to provide economic support to businesses and individuals, after receiving nearly $1.5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The federal funding is to assist with expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic response.
The CARES funding must be used for eligible expenditures, such as staff time for COVID-related duties, instead of typical duties, as well as additional programs to provide economic support to businesses and residents.
Finance Manager Nick Bishop explained that up to $650,000 of the funding would go to support the general fund expenditures related to the pandemic. CARES funding will also support additional medical and protective supplies purchased, such as hand sanitizer and face masks and IT costs to improve telework capabilities.
In addition, $200,000 will go to fund three programs to support businesses and individuals.
Those programs include:
• Hopkins Small Business Emergency Assistance Loan Program, in which $100,000 will be used to provide individual loans of up to $5,000. The loans are non-interest bearing and forgivable, however, the eligibility requirements, loan guidelines and application process are still being finalized.
• Emergency Housing Assistance Program, authorizing a maximum of $50,000. This program would be administered by the ICA Food Shelf. The eligibility requirements are still being determined.
• Service agreement with Hopkins Public Schools to provide child care for essential workers for an amount of up to $50,000. The terms of the agreement are still being established.
It was also noted that the city previously refunded $37,401 of on-sale liquor licenses that will be reimbursed through the CARES Act.
In other business
In other business, the City Council approved a chicken ordinance, allowing a minimum of two and a maximum of four chickens, according to the residential district, with two amendments.
The amendments increased the square footage in chicken coops to 6 square feet per chicken and to 20 square feet per chicken for chicken runs, an enclosed outside yard for chickens.
The ordinance stems from an April meeting, when a resident asked the council to consider allowing residents to have backyard chickens, similar to neighboring cities of St. Louis Park, Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
A resident asked the council to allow greater flexibility with setbacks to accommodate established landscaping.
Councilmember Brian Hunke supported leaving the setbacks as presented to accommodate residents who didn’t agree with allowing chickens.
Minimum setback requirements for the chicken run per residential district range from 10 feet from a side or rear property line in the R-1-A and R-1-B districts, to 20 feet in the R-1-D and R-1-E districts.
Complete information and applications will be available on the city’s website Thursday, Aug. 27, which is when the ordinance takes effect.
A license application must include the number of chickens, dimensions and materials of a chicken coop and/or chicken run, a site plan showing the location of a proposed coop and/or run in relation to other existing structures and lot lines, and a written plan for keeping the premises clean and free of waste material, objectionable odors and predators.
The license fee is $150 and is good for two years, after which there would be a $30 renewal fee.
