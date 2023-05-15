Project director calls project more than 70% complete
The Hopkins City Council received an update on the Metro Green Line Extension Project at its May 2 City Council meeting.
Jim Alexander, project director for the Green Line Extension, gave a presentation that covered project updates, specific station information, a trail reopening schedule and construction impacts. According to him, the project is over 70% complete, with civil construction at more than 75% complete.
In Hopkins, he said the majority of the work has been done on structures, tracks and stations with light utilities to complete as well.
Impact of construction
According to the presentation, work is still being done from the Shady Oak station area to the Blake Road station area. Fifth Street South and K-Tel Drive will be closed for the 2023 construction season to develop a crossing, complete utilities and finalize the roadway’s condition. Alexander said the intersection will be reconfigured, including a new road that will be put in place next year. In July, new closures will go into effect for rail work on the crossing. The area will be open and running again in late fall. Fifth Avenue South will be closed through the middle of May for median and road construction.
Upcoming impacts to traffic include the closing of Minnesota River Bluffs Trail for about two months between 5th and 6th Avenues, and 5th Avenue South will be closed for two to four weeks for railroad maintenance during the summer.
On Excelsior Boulevard, there may be short-term lane closures and reconfigurations as sidewalk and bridge work continue, which may lead to weekend or overnight closures.
Alexander said architectural and civil work on the Shady Oak, Downtown Hopkins and Blake Road stations will be completed by the fall alongside the completion of light rail track work and continued systems work.
Shady Oak station
Alexander said they have been working with the city to configure parking needs at the Shady Oak station. A total of 182 stalls are set aside for north parking, with 315 stalls set aside for south parking. However, work on south parking has been deferred due to interest in development.
“We need density in the city. We are four square miles. We are the lowest-income city on this line. We need this area for development,” Mayor Patrick Hanlon said of the parking areas.
Originally, Hanlon said the project began with around 1,000 surface parking spots but has continued to decrease. He called the area around the station “valuable property” and was interested in making the site developable.
Regional trail updates
For the Minnesota River Bluffs Trail, the area between the Shady Oak Station and 11th Avenue South will be reopening later in the construction season.
“My construction staff walked the whole alignment all the way up to Wooddale and St. Louis Park, and I’ve actually got the contractor at a high level taking a look at this. I think this is all doable and contractually, they should be able to get this done by the end of the season here,” Alexander said.
The area between 11th Avenue South and Excelsior Boulevard is currently open, but will be closed for a few months later in the season.
For the South Cedar Lake Trail, Excelsior Boulevard to Blake Road is scheduled to reopen in June 2024. However, Alexander said he and his staff are thinking it may reopen by as soon as the end of the year. Blake Road to the access trail west of Louisiana Avenue will be reopening early this summer.
“This is an LRT project, to remind folks, and trail comes second, but we are really trying to do what we can to get these trails open,” Alexander said.
New rail support facility
The 25,000-square-foot facility located near the Shady Oak Station will house around 51 employees as well as vehicle and equipment storage. Alexander also called it a space for possible expansion. The facility is meant to complement the Minneapolis rail support facility and construction on the facility is currently planned to last 18 months, beginning in 2024.
Council Member Alan Beck suggested making the building look more attractive with something like art installations. Alexander noted that art installations would cost additional money.
“We’ve given up a lot with the rail maintenance facility, with the delays, with everything I hear about ... there (are) change orders for other parts of the project. I think maybe we need to start to get some change orders for our part of the project for parking ramps and things like that,” Beck said.
The scope of the Metro Green Line Extension Project is set to begin service in 2027 as of now and is budgeted at $2.7 billion in total. The project covers 16 new light rail stations (with two in Hopkins); 44 new structures including bridges and tunnels; 15 light rail crossings; 121 retaining walls; 14.5 miles of new track as well as freight rail and trail reconstruction. Three of the new light rail stations are in Hopkins, including Shady Oak, Downtown Hopkins and Blake Road.
For more city information about the project, visit hopkinsmn.com/159/Light-Rail-Transit.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.