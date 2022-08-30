A city-wide tour on Aug. 17 was one part of the group’s five-week study

A group of 22 Ukraine students ranging from 13 to 18 years old visited Hopkins, one of the many stops on their five-week U.S. journey for intensive study in their Youth Leadership Engagement and Development program.

Students + City Council

The students from Ukraine pictured with the Hopkins City Council.
Welcoming sign

The welcoming sign for Ukraine students at City Hall.
Police Department

The students from Ukraine listening in at the Hopkins Police Department.
Singing

One student singing the Ukraine National Anthem.

