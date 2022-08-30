A city-wide tour on Aug. 17 was one part of the group’s five-week study
A group of 22 Ukraine students ranging from 13 to 18 years old visited Hopkins, one of the many stops on their five-week U.S. journey for intensive study in their Youth Leadership Engagement and Development program.
The program includes a different theme for each week, with the first week focusing on local government and the next focusing on culture and society. The goal of the program is to help aspiring young leaders grow their leadership abilities by using a cross-cultural lens, according to founding members of Global Synergy Group Natalia Etten and an alumnus of the program. Global Synergy Group is a nonprofit organization responsible for starting the exchange programs between Minnesota and Ukraine, with its first exchange occurring in 2011.
“This is a very special group because of the ongoing war, I should say full-scale invasion of Russia, since the war has been happening since 2014,” Etten said. “So this group is exceptional group of young leaders from four different locations all around Ukraine. Many of these kids have been internally displaced due to the war.”
Previous alumni from the program and connections in Ukraine were interested in taking care of Ukraine youth by giving them both a learning opportunity and a reprieve from the war, she said. Partners selected groups of exceptional leaders and volunteers in cities for the program, including Hopkins’ sister city Boryspil, Kharkiv, as well as from the eastern and southern areas of Ukraine.
“The miracle thing is that we are hosted by host families in mostly White Bear Lake and other cities around. Various local families opened their doors to host our students and treat them as family, because we believe that the true cross-cultural learning occurs not only with (a) theoretical academic setting, but also through family dinners and sharing things like food and laughter and experiences that we have,” she said, adding that many of the students have family members fighting in the frontlines of the war and feel it is their duty to speak about Ukraine whenever they can to ensure a faster victory.
Two of the visiting students spoke with the Sun Sailor on Ukraine’s Independence Day, 16-year-old Sasha Masokha and 13-year-old Platon Bahrii, both from Boryspil. Their group was found at Creator’s Space in St. Paul, later heading to Boom Island Park celebration.
“We want to develop our country and our city more than we did before this program because in this program, we will have more knowledge, more information, more different things (that) we will know. And with this knowledge we can imbue our country and we will do that.” Masokha said.
Bahrii’s favorite part of the program so far was visiting the University of Minnesota and Masokha found part of the program interesting and could not decide on one favorite. Both were looking forward to going to the State Fair.
When asked what Americans should know about the war going on in Ukraine, Bahrii said Ukrainians are strong and will never stop fighting. Masokha said that while what Bahrii said is true, if Americans want to help Ukrainians they must know the truth of what’s going on in Ukraine, not just what’s on the news.
“In (real) life, in their eyes and their hearts they can speak of us Ukrainians and our truth. When they know our truth, they can know how they can help us,” she said.
Anastasiia Mikhnozeyo, a program alumnus and chaperone, provided translations and spoke about her own experiences. When she was 16 years old and joined the program, she said she dreamt about the idea of teenagers getting to become more confident and understand themselves, alongside developing their communication skills. It inspired her to work for a company called Teens Academia for just that.
“When the war started, I had in my groups ... 150 teenagers and because we’re based in Kharkiv, all these teenagers need to move on. They were refugees,” she said. Currently, the company supports more than 300 teenagers and their families. All of the visiting students from Ukraine were also a part of Mikhnozeyo’s group.
“As a psychologist for young people, I understand that the future (is) in their arms. It’s so hard to stay strong, it’s so hard to be with open mind when the evil is so close and this is why we need to support our young generation,” she said. Mikhnozeyo noted it was an opportunity for them to be shown the right values, to not feel hatred, to understand why they should choose democracy and why they need to become leaders.
“When the evil is so close, it’s hard and we need to support ... our young generation because they will do next step.” She said.
A day in Hopkins
All students attended the latest Hopkins City Council meeting after a day filled with a citywide tour and introduced themselves to a round of applause. Students visited the Hopkins Water Treatment facility, the Hopkins Fire Department, the Hopkins Police Department, Mainstreet businesses; the Boryspil banner hanging on Mainstreet, the Hopkins Center for the Arts and youth leaders from Hopkins High School.
“Let me tell you, they are amazing, they’re an amazing group of leaders. I’m just very impressed with every one of them for everything you’ve been through to get here today. It is nothing short of a miracle, nothing short of amazing,” Mayor Patrick Hanlon said during the city council meeting. “You are incredible people and I’m just so impressed with you and you are not Ukrainian leaders. What’s going on in Ukraine affects America, it affects Europe, it’s going to affect everyone and so what you and your families are going through represents a lot more than Ukraine. You are world leaders.”
Global Synergy Group co-founder Richard Fursman provided additional background on the visit and said his wife Irina, another co-founder of Global Synergy Group, initially asked Hopkins city officials to write a letter to the U.S. Embassy about inviting the Ukrainians to Minnesota.
“You were gracious enough to write the letter even though the thoughts of this actually coming true were minimal. None of us could have known just about how much luck and perseverance had to go into this and so this group traveled from Ukraine, some in some very tough places, you’ve seen the pictures. You couldn’t get a train out, so they gathered on buses,” he said.
The students interviewed with the U.S. State Department in Warsaw, Poland and were all granted visas to come.
“The main purpose of the program is to provide leadership training, provide a respite from the worries, a respite from the struggles that they’ve been under. Many of their parents are in the frontlines and they’re very grateful to have their young leaders of Ukraine here absorbing as much as they can,” he said, adding that the students’ mission was to find tools in the U.S. to rebuild Ukraine.
