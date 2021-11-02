Steve Stadler was honored at the Oct. 19 City Council meeting
After 26 years of service, Hopkins Public Works Director Steve Stadler is retiring.
Stadler was initially appointed public works director in 1995 after serving ten years in the United States Air Force.
“I’ve really been blessed to have an exciting and fulfilling career,” Stadler said, “There’s just no two ways about it and I really thank God for allowing me to have a career like I have had and the path that I’ve had, which includes the bumps and the tough times, but especially includes my time in Hopkins.”
Nate Stanley, the former city engineer, will take over as the city’s public works director and Chuck Autio, the former building supervisor in charge of mechanics, will move to assistant public works director.
According to Mike Mornson, the Hopkins city manager, Stadler always put service before self. He was a humble, grateful leader and often used Abraham Lincoln’s leadership quotes with his staff Mornson said.
“Steve, if you could come up here, I’ll give you the gift you had somebody make for me today. ” Mornson said during the meeting, holding up a street sign. “There’s a street sign and I thought that it was fitting that he should get a street sign, because we always give councilmembers street signs for kind of a parting gift. So this is called the Stadler Way and I got a feeling it’s for his wife more than Steve, but I’m not sure. I’m going to hand this over to Steve and I just want to say thank you for your service.”
The Hopkins City Council also presented Stadler with a plaque honoring his service.
Hopkins Mayor Jason Gadd said Stadler’s focus has always been on doing what’s best for Hopkins.
“Your style has built a team of public works that are truly our frontline of connection with our residents,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine Hopkins without you in public works, but your legacy is the leadership you’ve left behind.”
Councilmember Alan Beck said when he wanted to remove a dying ash tree from his front yard public works officials showed a lot of concern and care, which he attributed to Stadler’s leadership.
“I’ve been around long enough to see the difference in the level of service that the city gives to its road construction projects and if you were able to see it from my perspective, you would know that it’s gone from a one to a 10,” Councilmember Rick Brausen said, noting that as one of several positive changes Stadler enacted during his time.
Stadler did a great job educating Hopkins residents and the council on what public works is about, Councilmember Kristi Halverson said, presenting him with a gift.
“I just want to thank you, Steve, for all your services you’ve done and the dedication you have had for our community,” Councilmember Brian Hunke said.
