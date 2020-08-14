Hopkins Public Schools names three new principals

Crystal Ballard was named the new principal of Hopkins High School. She has seven years of secondary assistant principal experience, most recently as an assistant principal at Osseo Senior High School.
Ballard has a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Grambling State University in Louisiana and a master’s degree in deaf education from the University of Minnesota. She has a specialist degree in education from Minnesota State University-Mankato and is currently pursuing her doctorate in education administration from the University of Minnesota.
Ballard completed her principal internship in 2014. She has experience as an AVID teacher and coordinator and as a special education teacher, according to a release from the district.
“The mechanisms that exist within Hopkins to support our scholars while elevating their brilliance and pushing them beyond their wildest dreams is one of the reasons why I am so excited to join this dynamic team,” she said.
When Ballard isn’t working she enjoys strength training, reading and watching sci-fi movies.
Julius Eromosele was named the new principal of North Junior High. He has seven years of administrative experience, most recently as an assistant principal of Osseo Senior High School.
Eromosele has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and African American studies from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in education. He has a K-12 counseling license from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and a specialist degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of Saint Thomas.
“My passion for my work is driven by the desire for the world to be a kinder, more equitable, and socially just place for my sons, than it was for me growing up,” he said.
Eromosele and his wife have two children. In his free time, he enjoys listening to music, watching movies and exercising.
Eduardo Navidad was named the new principal of Alice Smith Elementary. He has more than 16 years of experience, with eight years of administrative experience.
He was formerly the principal of Laketown Elementary in the Waconia Area Public Schools district and an assistant principal at Mankato East High School.
Navidad has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in educational leadership. He has principal licensure from the University of Northern Colorado and from St. Cloud State University.
Navidad is fluent in Spanish and has experience leading diverse school cultures, a release from the district stated.
“Alice Smith teachers build lasting relationships with our students and their families and have the vision and courage to keep equity at the heart of everything they do,” he said.
Navidad and his wife have three young children. In his free time, he enjoys cycling, hiking, reading, cooking and exploring state parks with his family.
