The Hopkins Public Schools Legislative Action Coalition presented its platform for this year’s legislative session at the Hopkins School Board meeting Dec. 3. The group is advocating for policies that fit the changing landscape of education and changes in the global workforce.
“As we are presenting each of these five to you, we will have meat behind them and bullet points further down the road to actually talk to legislators about,” coalition co-chair Michelle Pasko said. “Each of these platform pieces will have more meat under it but these are the overriding big pieces that we want our legislators to hear.”
The focus of the group’s legislative platform is brilliant futures for students.
“In Hopkins, we are developing a new educational model that delivers a brilliant future for all students, regardless of their race, gender, class, culture or economic status,” said Joe Ramlet, a student board representative. “To fulfill that promise, we must pursue an agenda of innovation and equity leadership that prepares students of today for the 21st-century workforce and world.”
The first item on the platform that the group discussed was bold innovation. Asking that the legislators inform policy decisions that help school districts in Minnesota to adjust their curriculum to economic realities.
“Make Minnesota the leader in education and innovation, our public schools are preparing students now to solve some of the world’s biggest, most complex problems in an economy that is highly globalized and rapidly changing,” Pasko said. “Help us disrupt the current educational system designed for the 19th century, to eradicate predictable outcomes and secure brilliant futures for every student in Minnesota.”
The second item the group discussed was educator excellence and equity. The coalition will work on policy that pertains to retaining and bringing in more educators of different backgrounds.
“Promote excellence in the teaching profession and ensure students have access to educators from diverse backgrounds by upholding the current tier license system and expanding pathways to recruit, prepare and retain teachers of color,” said Emily Wallace-Jackson, a coalition member. “I know that the district is passionate about this and we as a legislative action coalition have also been talking to our legislators about this for years. So, we’ll keep plugging away at it.”
The next item is brilliant beginnings, which will focus on properly funding early childhood education.
“Brilliant futures begin in early childhood, where the foundation for life success is laid. Yet, our innovative programs are constrained by unfunded mandates,” said Shannon Andreson, a coalition member and member-elect of the board. “Partner with us to rectify this unsustainable situation by making early childhood voluntary pre-K funding consistent and predictable. Part of that would also be alternative pathways to teacher licenser, currently, the voluntary pre-K funding requires that pre-K teachers be licensed and there is a cap on their pay.”
Local control is another item the coalition discussed with the board. The coalition would like to see school boards set their own calendars, schedule referendums on dates that work best for the district, enable boards to renew operating levies through board action, allow school boards to replace the MCA test in 11th grade with the ACT test and allow public notices to be published on their website as opposed to in newspapers.
“Local school boards require flexibility to address the unique needs of their community,” Boardmember Steve Adams said. “There are numerous instances where the legislature has substituted its judgment for that of public school boards, locally elected, who reflect the needs of their communities. This has been an issue for many years.”
The last item the coalition shared was fully funding public education, stressing that the current funding model of making cuts and burdening local taxpayers is not working.
“The Minnesota Constitution guarantees every student in Minnesota the right to a general and uniform system of public education,” Boardmember Chris LaTondresse said. “This whole project that we do, not just public education, but our ability to do life as citizens, to have a thriving economy, to have safe and secure communities is predicated on our ability to educate every student with excellence. We are operating in a context, where year after year to balance our budget, we’re not increasing program expenditures, we’re making cuts.”
The board approved the platform, which will be presented to state legislators Jan. 31.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.