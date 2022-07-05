June 21 - Injured squirrel on the 000 block of Harrison Avenue South.
- Identity theft on the 1000 block of 1st Street South.
June 22 - Damaged front door on the 900 block of 9th Avenue South.
- Theft on the 1200 block of Landmark Trail South.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Burglary report on the 100 block of Tyler Avenue.
- Theft on the 1000 block of Smetana Road.
June 23 - Theft from vehicles on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
June 24 - Theft on the 000 block of 5th Avenue South.
- Assaulted by small rock on the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
June 25 - Theft from vehicle on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Found lizard on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Stolen car on the 800 block of Smetana Road.
- Damage to vehicle on the 900 block of 7th Street South.
- Theft on the 1000 block of Feltl Court.
June 26 - Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
- Stolen vehicle on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
- Criminal damage to property, suspect on video, on the 900 block of 7th Street South.
- Racing on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
June 27 - Suspicion resulting in several arrests on the 800 block of Smetana Road.
- Residential burglary report on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.
- Theft on the 1600 block of 5th Street South.
- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 700 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.
- Reports of shots heard, area checked with nothing found on the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Readers' Choice Winners
Community Guides
Current Sections
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.