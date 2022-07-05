Included in the department’s reports June 21-27 were these incidents:

June 21 - Injured squirrel on the 000 block of Harrison Avenue South.

- Identity theft on the 1000 block of 1st Street South.

June 22 - Damaged front door on the 900 block of 9th Avenue South.

- Theft on the 1200 block of Landmark Trail South.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Burglary report on the 100 block of Tyler Avenue.

- Theft on the 1000 block of Smetana Road.

June 23 - Theft from vehicles on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

June 24 - Theft on the 000 block of 5th Avenue South.

- Assaulted by small rock on the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

June 25 - Theft from vehicle on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Found lizard on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Stolen car on the 800 block of Smetana Road.

- Damage to vehicle on the 900 block of 7th Street South.

- Theft on the 1000 block of Feltl Court.

June 26 - Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

- Stolen vehicle on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

- Criminal damage to property, suspect on video, on the 900 block of 7th Street South.

- Racing on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

June 27 - Suspicion resulting in several arrests on the 800 block of Smetana Road.

- Residential burglary report on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.

- Theft on the 1600 block of 5th Street South.

- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 700 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.

- Reports of shots heard, area checked with nothing found on the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South.

Tags

Load comments