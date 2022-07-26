July 12 - Illegal dumping report on the 000 block of 11th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 900 block of 7th Street South.
- Theft of a city phone on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
July 13 - Theft of a handgun from a vehicle on the 300 block of Blake Road.
- Bike theft report on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
July 14 - Theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
- Steering wheel column damaged overnight on the 800 block of Smetana Road.
- Theft of patio furniture, bike on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
July 15 - Damage to vehicle on the 800 block of Smetana Road.
- Theft on the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.
- Criminal damage to property on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Theft on the 800 block of Mainstreet.
- Damage to vehicle on the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.
- Traffic stop with marijuana and plate seized on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
July 16 - Adult man arrested for an outstanding warrant and 3rd degree drugs on Highway 7.
July 17 - Attempted motor vehicle theft on the 900 block of 7th Street South.
- Theft on the 600 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.
- Theft of Amazon package on the 700 block of 2nd Street Northeast.
July 18 - Tamper with auto on the 400 block of 7th Street South.
- OFP violation/theft on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Theft of $300 from a safe on the 1800 block of Mainstreet.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of Mainstreet.
