Included in the department’s reports May 16 through May 22 were these incidents:

May 16 - Firearm assault on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Burglary report on the 100 block of 8th Avenue South.

May 17 - Missing vehicle on the 500 block of Oak Ridge Place.

May 18 - Vehicle honking every five minutes on the 700 block of Cambridge Street. Unable to locate.

- Repeat call for a vehicle honking on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Car alarm sounding on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 9300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft by swindle; phone scam on the 1000 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

- Damage to vehicle on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

- Cell phone theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

May 19 - I.D. theft on the 1200 block of Trailwood South.

May 20 - Package theft on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft from motor vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Avenue South.

- Warrant arrest on the 000 block of 5th Avenue South; party claimed to ingest narcotics and was sent to Hennepin County Medical Center.

