Included in the department’s reports Feb. 14 to Feb. were these incidents:
Feb. 14 - Adult man arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 900 block of 6th Street South.
- Interrupted car theft on the 500 block of Van Buren Terrace North.
- Conditional release violation and warrant arrest on the 700 block of Van Buren Way North.
Feb. 15 - Graffiti on the 000 block of 10th Avenue South.
Feb. 17 - Strong arm robbery on the 1500 block of Highway 7.
- Theft on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast; 200 block of 15th Avenue North.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
Feb. 18 - Theft from a vehicle report on the 300 block of 7th Avenue North.
- Three people tampering with a motor vehicle interrupted on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
- Tamper with a motor vehicle on the 100 block of 14th Avenue North.
- Check forgery on the 000 block of Jackson Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 300 block of Blake Road North.
Feb. 20 - Theft of a package on the 100 block of Blake Road.
