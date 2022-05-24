Included in the department’s reports May 2 through May 15 were these incidents:
May 2 - Trailer theft on the 100 block of Jackson Avenue North.
- A goose with an injured leg that refused medical attention along the 900 block of Feltl Court.
May 3 - Theft from a vehicle on the 300 block of Blake Road North.
- Burglary of storage units on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.
- Theft of sandwich/trespass on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
- Theft from locker on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
- Pulled knife on the 500 block of Mainstreet.
May 4 - Criminal damage to property on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
- Three vehicles damaged overnight on the 500 block of Cambridge Street.
- Storage locker burglary on the 1100 block of 7th Street South.
- Theft of a package on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Several tools stolen from vehicle on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
May 5 - Storage unit burglary on the 1100 block of 7th Street South.
- Theft report on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.
May 6 - Theft of package on the 000 block of Blake Road.
- Employee theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
May 7 - Traffic stop and marijuana seized on the (house number invalid) block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft on the 800 block of Mainstreet.
- Stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Mainstreet and 500 block of 14th Street East.
- Adult male fled in motor vehicle and KOPS alert entered on the 1300 block of Oxford Street and (house number invalid) block of Blake Road North.
May 9 - Vandalism on the 300 block of 2nd Street North.
- Package theft on the 000 block of 18th Avenue South and 1600 block of Mainstreet.
- Theft of tools and copper wire on the 600 block of 16th Avenue South.
- Criminal damage to property on the 800 block of Smetana Road.
- Theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
May 10 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1000 block of Westbrooke Way.
May 11 - Motor vehicle theft on the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.
- Wallet theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
May 12 - Theft on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
May 13 - Burglary report on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
May 14 - Phone scam on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Fleeing on the (house number invalid) block of Maloney Avenue in Edina and (house number invalid) block of Excelsior Boulevard.
May 15 - Burglary report on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Miscellaneous crimes on the 700 block of 8th Street South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.