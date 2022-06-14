Included in the department’s reports May 31 through June 6 were these incidents:

May 31 - Adult male arrested for multiple charges on the 1200 block of Wagon Wheel Road.

June 1 - Theft on the 8600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft report on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

June 3 - Damage to property report on the 1200 block of Landmark Trail South.

June 4 - Theft from a vehicle on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.

- Burglary on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Theft on the 000 block of Blake Road.

June 5 - Graffiti on the 000 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Theft on the 200 block of 21st Avenue North.

June 6 - Damage to property on the 1200 block of Trailwood North.

- Theft of a tea cup chihuahua on the 1300 block of Landmark Trail North.

- Criminal damage to property on the 900 block of 9th Avenue South.

- Firearms threat and physical assault on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Damage to property with a vehicle damaged on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.

Tags

Load comments