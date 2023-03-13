Feb. 20 - Theft of a package on the 100 block of Blake Road.
Feb. 21 - Identity theft on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Items suspected stolen from a moving company on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
Feb. 22 - Email scam on the 000 block of 5th Avenue South.
- Theft on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
Feb. 24 - Theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 25 - Stolen license plate on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Shoplifting report on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft on the 8600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Feb. 28 - Theft of money on the 000 block of 9th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 200 block of 17th Avenue North.
March 1 - Identity theft on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft on the 600 block of Robinwood Lane; 000 block of 7th Avenue.
- Possible package theft on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
- Shots heard on the 1000 block of 2nd Street Northeast.
March 2 - Arrest on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Damage to property on the 700 block of Mainstreet.
March 3 - Theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
- Indivudual with a handgun on 11th Avenue South.
March 4 - Residential burglary on the 1700 block of Preston Lane.
March 6 - Commercial burglary on the 1000 block of Mainstreet.
