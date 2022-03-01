Included in the department’s reports Feb. 15 through Feb. 21 were these incidents:

Feb. 17 - Catalytic converter theft on the 000 block of 12th Avenue North.

Feb. 19 - Theft on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 10900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Mainstreet.

Feb. 20 - Theft of exercise equipment on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

Feb. 21 - Theft on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft from work truck on the 8000 block of Powell Road.

- Copper theft/damage to utility poles on the 200 block of 17th Avenue North.

