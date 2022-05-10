Included in the department’s reports April 25 through May 1 were these incidents:

April 25 - Package theft on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

- Flee in a motor vehicle on 11th Avenue South.

- Theft from Walgreens on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

April 26 - Tamper with auto on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.

- Damage to a vehicle on the 400 block of 11th Avenue South.

April 27 - Financial transaction card fraud on the 8000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

April 28 - Financial transaction card fraud on the 000 block of 21st Avenue North.

April 29 - Package theft on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

April 30 - Entry into a garage sometime in the last year with theft of gas on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Financial transaction card fraud on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

May 1 - Burglary on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Package theft on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

- Storage locker burglary on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

