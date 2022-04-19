Included in the department’s reports April 4 through April 10 were these incidents:

April 4 - Financial transaction card fraud on the 500 block of Blake Road North and the 3200 block of West Lake Street in Minneapolis.

- Theft on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.

April 6 - Possible motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South.

April 7 - Attempted fraud through email on the 000 block of 11th Avenue South.

April 8 - Catalytic converter theft on the 600 block of Oakridge Road.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Package theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

April 9 - Transaction card fraud report on the 400 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Package theft on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

April 10 - Theft on the 900 block of 9th Avenue South.

- Theft of a hoverboard on Blake Road North.

