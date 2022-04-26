Included in the department’s reports April 11 through April 17 were these incidents:
April 11 - Fraud on the 1200 block of Wagon Wheel Road.
April 12 - Check fraud on the 10900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
April 13 - Theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of 15th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
April 14 - Theft on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
- Disturbing the peace and theft from a motor vehicle on the 100 block of Shady Oak Road.
April 15 - Fake $100 bill passed on the 000 block of 6th Avenue South.
- Tamper with a motor vehicle on the 1500 block of 5th Street North.
- Theft from a vehicle and transaction fraud on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
