Included in the department’s reports April 11 through April 17 were these incidents:

April 11 - Fraud on the 1200 block of Wagon Wheel Road.

April 12 - Check fraud on the 10900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

April 13 - Theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of 15th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

April 14 - Theft on the 1300 block of Highway 7.

- Disturbing the peace and theft from a motor vehicle on the 100 block of Shady Oak Road.

April 15 - Fake $100 bill passed on the 000 block of 6th Avenue South.

- Tamper with a motor vehicle on the 1500 block of 5th Street North.

- Theft from a vehicle and transaction fraud on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

