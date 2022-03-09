Included in the department’s reports Feb. 22 through Feb. 28 were these incidents:

Feb. 22 - Residential burglary on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

Feb. 23 - Package theft on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft on the 1400 block of Mainstreet.

- Theft of license plates on the 300 block of Mainstreet.

Feb. 25 - Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

Feb. 26 - Theft from motor vehicle on the 1100 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

Feb. 28 - Theft from a vulnerable adult on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

