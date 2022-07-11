Included in the department’s reports June 28 to July 4 were these incidents:

June 29 - Package theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

June 30 - Attempted vehicle theft on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

- Theft of a firearm on the 1400 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Transaction card fraud on the 1000 block of Feltl Court.

July 2 - Theft of household goods on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

