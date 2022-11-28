Included in the department’s reports Nov. 7-20 were these incidents:
Nov. 7 - Theft of a catalytic converter on the 100 block of Monroe Avenue South.
Nov. 8 - Motor vehicle theft on the 000 block of Van Buren Avenue South.
- Theft from an automobile on the 700 block of Oak Park Lane.
- Bike theft on the 300 block of Blake Road North.
Nov. 9 - Bike theft on the 8800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft on the 1400 block of Mainstreet; 600 block of Robinwood Lane; 1300 block of Cambridge Street.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 300 block of Herman Terrace.
- Criminal damage to property on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
Nov. 10 - Residential burglary on the 300 block of Althea Lane.
Nov. 11 - Broken driver side window on the 200 block of 18th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 2000 block of Mainstreet.
- Cell phone theft on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.
- iPad theft on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.
Nov. 12 - Civil matter, possible broken car mirror, on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
Nov. 13 - Bicycle theft on the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.
- Yelling during a Vikings game on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
Nov. 14 - Theft on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
- Damage to property on the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.
- Theft from a building on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
Nov. 15 - Theft report on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Damage to property on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
Nov. 16 - Broken window on the 900 block of 1st Street North.
- Damage to a window overnight on the 1600 block of Mainstreet.
- Theft of shoes on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
Nov. 17 - Shattered window on the 1200 block of Mainstreet.
- Broken window on the 1400 block of Mainstreet.
Nov. 18 - Damage to property on the 000 block of 12th Avenue North.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Mainstreet.
- Attempted fraud on the 1000 block of 1st Street South.
Nov. 19 - Check forgery on the 200 block of Holly Road.
Nov. 21 - Damaged windows on the 300 block of Blake Road North; 11100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Fraud report on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Illegal dumping on the 100 block of 7th Avenue North.
