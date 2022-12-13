Nov. 21 - Damaged windows on the 300 block of Blake Road North; 11100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Fraud report on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Illegal dumping on the 100 block of 7th Avenue North.
Nov. 22 - Package theft on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
- Stolen gun on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Gun arrest on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard in St. Louis Park.
- Damage to property on the 1200 block of Landmark Trail South.
Nov. 23 - Damage to property on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.
- Stolen package on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.
Nov. 25 - Broken window on the 1600 block of Mainstreet.
Nov. 26 - Theft on the 400 block of Cambridge Street.
Nov. 27 - Armed robbery/carjacking on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
Nov. 28 - Package theft on the 300 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft report on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Damage to property on the 700 block of Mainstreet.
- Stolen wallet with ID, credit cards and Social Security card inside wallet on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Graffiti complaint on the 1200 block of 1st Street North.
- Theft from an automobile on the 1400 block of Lake Street Northeast.
Nov. 29 - Theft report on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
Dec. 1 - Theft of a purse on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
Dec. 2 - Motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of Mainstreet.
- Package theft on the 100 block of Blake Road.
Dec. 3 - Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
Dec. 4 - Damage to property on the 200 block of 8th Avenue North.
