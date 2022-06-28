Included in the department’s reports June 14-20 were these incidents:

June 14 - Warrant arrest on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard in St. Louis Park.

- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road.

- Warrant arrest on the (house number invalid) block of Blake Road North.

June 15 - Theft on the 300 block of 2nd Street.

June 16 - Damage to property, road rage, on the 100 block of 8th Avenue South.

- Abandoned vehicle on the 000 block of Webster Place.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 200 block of 15th Avenue South.

- Vehicle fled, attempted traffic stop on Mainstreet.

June 17 - DWI/weapons. Adult man was located in a vehicle with a loaded firearm on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast. The man was arrested and released pending charges.

- Moped theft on the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

June 18 - Residential burglary on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

June 19 - Sound of shots heard on the (house number invalid) block of 5th Avenue South.

- Found Meth pipe on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Smetana Road.

June 20 - Damage to property on the 400 block of Blake Road North.

