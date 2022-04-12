Included in the department’s reports March 28 through April 1 were these incidents:

March 28 - Theft from a vehicle on the 400 block of 11th Avenue South.

March 29 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1500 block of 5th Street North.

March 30 - Catalytic converter theft on the 600 block of 14th Avenue South.

March 31 - Theft from motor vehicle on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

April 1 - License plate theft on the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.

Tags

Load comments